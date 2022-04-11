Carlos Rodríguez, without a doubt, has been one of the most important elements for Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The midfielder arrived from Monterrey and has had an immediate impact with the cement team. In 11 games, ‘Charly’ has three goals and two assists. In a short time, the 25-year-old footballer has won the affection of the fans and raised his level in a tangible way.
This weekend, Rodríguez had to come off the bench in the duel between Mazatlán FC and the Celeste Machine. At minute 33 of the first half, midfielder Jefferson Intriago committed a hard foul on ‘Charly’ and the Cruz Azul player was knocked out. The talented midfielder had to leave after the entry of the Ecuadorian and the prognosis for his recovery is not at all flattering.
Through social networks, Cruz Azul shared a statement in which he reported on the state of health of “Charly” after the weekend game. The Celeste Machine indicated that after carrying out all the pertinent studies, Rodríguez presented a fissure in the middle third of the fibula of his right leg. In the document, the cement team indicated that the “prognosis of recovery will be according to the evolution of the footballer.”
However, according to several journalistic sources, everything indicates that Carlos Rodríguez will miss the rest of the season with Cruz Azul. The midfielder’s loss will be tough for the Machine ahead of the end of the season and the semifinal second leg of the Concacaf Champions League.
Through their networks, the Mexican National Team also sent a message to the 25-year-old player and wished him a speedy recovery. Rodríguez has been one of the most regular players during Gerardo Martino’s process and, if he recovers without setbacks, he will be part of the Aztec squad that plays in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
#Carlos #Rodríguezs #injury
