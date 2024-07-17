In a bittersweet moment for Argentine football, Soccer star Lionel Messi was forced to leave the field during the Copa America final, where Argentina was crowned champion after facing Colombia.

Concerns flooded fans and experts after seeing images of Messi’s noticeably swollen ankle, generating speculation about the severity of his injury.

Inter Miami, Messi’s current team, clarified the situation. According to the medical report, Messi suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. “Our captain’s availability for upcoming matches will depend on ongoing assessment and the progress of his recovery,” the statement said.

Messi’s injury in slow motion. IT’S ALONE! The right ankle, which is the supporting leg, when it puts its foot down, gets stuck in the grass and twists on its own! Then Arias’ contact is on the left leg and it is not the one that the Argentine star is suffering from. Will he return to the 2nd half? pic.twitter.com/on50Tcdrjj — Eduardo Erazo Veloz (@eduardoerazov) July 15, 2024

Understanding ankle ligament injury



A ligament injury, commonly referred to as an ankle sprain, occurs when the ankle is twisted or rotated abruptly, stretching the ligaments beyond their normal capacity.

These ligaments are essential because they stabilize the joints and prevent excessive movement that could result in injury. Most ankle sprains involve injury to the ligaments on the outside of the ankle.

“Ankle sprains usually occur when you walk or run on uneven ground and your foot turns inward, stretching the ankle ligaments beyond their limit and tearing them,” the MSD Manual details.

In Messi’s case, the player suffered a sprain, “a closed injury to a joint due to a sudden twist, which causes a brief subluxation with immediate repositioning and tearing or stretching of the ligaments with subsequent bleeding,” according to the Clínica Universidad de Navarra.

“He obviously had a sprain, the injury is there and now we have to do tests and wait for the results,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino told the media.

“An ankle injury is beyond all predictions: it was a sprain in a very special play, a very specific one, to be more precise. Then, what usually happens, especially when it is an ankle issue and in a final: any player, especially Leo, would want to stay on the field,” argued Martino.

“He tried to keep going in the second half and he got to the point where he couldn’t do it anymore. When it comes to a final, like this Copa America, it’s very difficult to get a player off the field because nobody wants to leave such an important match,” he added.

Rehabilitation of a sprained ankle



Treatment for a sprain can vary considerably depending on its severity. Initial steps typically include:

Repose: It is crucial to avoid putting weight on the injured ankle to facilitate the healing process.

It is crucial to avoid putting weight on the injured ankle to facilitate the healing process. Ice: Applying ice regularly helps reduce swelling and relieve pain.

Applying ice regularly helps reduce swelling and relieve pain. Compression: Using an elastic bandage not only helps control swelling, but also stabilizes the affected ankle.

Using an elastic bandage not only helps control swelling, but also stabilizes the affected ankle. Elevation: Keeping the ankle elevated above the level of the heart helps reduce swelling.

Although many sprains can be treated with these measures, more severe cases may require specialized medical intervention, including physical therapy or, in extreme situations, surgery.

Fernando Guevara

The Universal (Mexico) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from El Universal (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.