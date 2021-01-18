The mood between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of state of the federal states is tense again: The outbreak is still diffuse, and there is no stable data basis on the spread of the far more contagious virus mutant B117. Therefore, an expert discussion was held prior to the planned resolutions, including with RKI boss Lothar Wieler, the virologist Christian Drosten and the traffic system planner Kai Nagel from the Technical University of Berlin. The SPD is against a very sharp lockdown, especially against the closing of factories and factories.

What measures are planned now?

Shorter, but harder: this is how the planned lockdown extension until February 14th can be described. The schools and daycare centers could remain largely closed in most federal states. The numbers are currently falling, both for infections and for intensive care patients – but the more contagious mutant B117 has what it takes, from Merkel’s point of view, to undo all successes and to drive the death rate up further. Therefore, the measures should be tightened as a precaution.

A curfew based on the Bavarian model is particularly controversial between the federal and state governments. In the state, people are not allowed outside the door between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. without good reason. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) considers such a restriction of basic rights only necessary for hotspots with over 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “In the whole of Lower Saxony we are now at an incidence of just under 100. That is why I currently do not think nationwide, night-time curfews are justified,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. The struggle with the prime minister for tougher steps becomes more difficult for Merkel, the clearer the successes of the current lockdown become.

There will be no such thing as a “mega” lockdown that the “Bild” newspaper dubbed it. An extension of only two weeks should be used to get the mutant B117 under control. “We want to be able to better understand where known mutations are spreading and whether there are new mutations,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn. A regulation signed by him stipulates that far more positive corona tests should be subjected to so-called sequencing. If there are more than 70,000 reported infections per week, five percent of the samples will be examined for mutations in the future. If the number of new infections falls below this value, ten percent should be sequenced. Laboratories receive 220 euros per examination. But one thing is clear: restaurants, pubs, fitness studios and cultural institutions will remain closed for weeks, maybe until Easter.

What is being implemented in Berlin?

In Berlin only one thing is clear so far: a return to compulsory attendance in Berlin schools before the winter holidays is off the table. School Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) had announced on January 8th that they wanted to look at the infection numbers again on January 19, in order to then decide whether at least the primary school students were allowed to go back to school in half their class on January 25. But according to statements by several coalition members, this is already ruled out. A possible curfew is viewed with skepticism in the Berlin government coalition: There are cross-party doubts in the Senate as to whether the people should be given a further massive restriction of their basic rights in the private sphere if, on the other hand, they should still go to work.

Even among the red-red-green parliamentarians it is clear: there should be very good reasons for a curfew. The Greens fear the effect that, for example, the supermarkets would still be fuller during the day if people were no longer allowed out in the evening. “For me, before a curfew is imposed, it is more about the question of whether all other options have been completely exhausted and whether compliance with the rules that already exist is also monitored,” says Green Group leader Silke Gebel dem Daily mirror. That is why the motto is: Force as much home office as possible – how exactly this could be regulated is not yet clear.

What is planned for buses and trains?

The traffic expert Kai Nagel was invited as an expert because public transport should be one of the places with the greatest risk of infection – and to extrapolate possible risks from B117. Long-distance trains are often empty, but not commuter trains, S- and U-Bahn trains. There, the utilization is to be reduced to a third. In many regions, coach operators whose operations are suspended due to Corona are now to be asked to help out on regular services. In this way, fewer people should be able to be transported per bus. A cessation of traffic is not planned. For the Berliner Verkehrsgesellschaft (BVG), nothing is likely to change: “We already have only 40 percent of the passengers and drive as if it were 100 percent,” said BVG spokeswoman Petra Nelken.

In Burghausen / Upper Bavaria, police officers monitor the night curfew. Photo: imago images / imagebroker / GerhardxNixdorf

Is there an FFP2 mask requirement and what does that mean for low-paid people?

Health Minister Jens Spahn says that based on the experience in Bavaria, advice will be given about an FFP2 mask requirement. The CDU politician also points out that even the so-called surgical masks offer greater protection than everyday masks. In addition, asthmatics could have problems breathing on long train journeys with an FFP2 mask. One thing is clear: Neither FFP2 masks nor surgical masks can be reused as often as required. The former are also so expensive that not everyone can afford them, argue social associations and opposition politicians from the Bundestag. FFP2 masks usually cost between two and four euros – if you buy them individually.

In the Hartz IV standard rate, less than three euros per month are provided for non-prescription medical products for a single person, while 17 euros are estimated for health care. Low-income people are particularly burdened in the Corona crisis, warns Ulrich Schneider, General Manager of the Paritätischer Gesamtverband.

Protective clothing, hygiene items, increased communication costs, no support offers: In order to cover all these costs, immediate support of 100 euros per month is necessary for everyone who receives subsistence benefits, says Schneider: “Those affected usually have no reserves and many of them belong to the so-called risk groups. ”Should FFP2 masks become compulsory, the costs for recipients of the basic security would have to be covered or the masks would have to be issued, says the social policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Pascal Kober.

How will the courts rate possible curfews?

The danger of the virus mutation is only one aspect among several; the judiciary must now also take a look at the pandemic as a whole and examine measures to limit it accordingly. Curfews are an interference with the fundamental rights of citizens. They must therefore be based on a law and be proportionate in their concrete form. The legal basis is in the renewed Infection Protection Act: “Exit or contact restrictions in private as well as in public space” are therefore a permitted means.

Initial decisions suggest that these measures are permissible. The Bavarian Administrative Court recently decided that nighttime bans, as they already apply in Bavaria, were proportionate in view of the pandemic situation, in order to “prevent especially infectious social gatherings”. The highest administrative court in Baden-Württemberg saw it similarly at the end of December. The associated impairments are reasonable “in view of the serious consequences of the spread of the coronavirus for life and limb”. Another reason was not to overload the health systems.

Which lockdown measures do scientists consider the most sensible?

There is no single stance in “science”. There is broad consensus that the number of new infections and serious illnesses should be reduced. And risk groups need to be protected where possible. But there are also voices who question the effectiveness of a “hard” lockdown compared to “lighter” contact restrictions. However, the situation is now different than last year. In view of the current spread of more infectious and possibly also less vaccine-susceptible virus mutants, most experts assume that even fewer contacts in the population can be afforded.

Nevertheless, it is possible to reduce the incidence nationwide to below 25 new infections per seven days and 100,000 inhabitants – if the schools remain largely closed and individual contacts are restricted or are further restricted, for example through more home offices and company closings. This would also mean less use of local public transport. FFP2 masks should also prevail.

What are the prospects after a successful lockdown?

One of the main criticisms from among scientists is that hardly any strategies are prepared for afterwards. Should there be relaxation during the cold season in the sense of “back to normal” with more contacts, school and restaurant openings and return to closely staffed workplaces, massive renewed increases in the number of infected people can be expected even with accompanying measures such as wearing masks and ventilation. However, data evaluations also clearly speak in favor of looking for more intelligent and comprehensive solutions here: for example, using effective air filters at workplaces and more rapid tests.

An important factor would be whether people would continue to voluntarily restrict their contacts effectively, but also whether they would then really be tested, tracked and quarantined much more efficiently than currently. A decisive role will be played by whether the risk groups can be protected significantly better against diseases by then by means of infection control precautions and vaccinations. So far, writes a group of experts around the Cologne physician Matthias Schrappe, such measures have been “ineffective, especially for the vulnerable groups.”

Is there also an economic lockdown coming?

No. According to government circles, closing plants or shutting down industrial production is not yet an option. Since there are still too many citizens going to the offices, an ordinance is being examined by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), which would make the home office the rule. Unless employers can prove that this is not feasible or that the technical requirements are missing. “We need more home offices, not sometime, but now,” says SPD leader Saskia Esken. With more people at home, be it through curfews and / or more home offices, the number of passengers on local public transport will automatically decrease. In addition, a more flexible starting working time is being considered in order to relieve local public transport during peak times. The director of the Institute of German Economy in Cologne, Michael Hüther, is against an extension and expansion of the lockdown. “We only ever work with threat scenarios,” he told Tagesspiegel. “Even now, a renewed tightening is difficult to understand, as the incidences both here and in the countries where the mutation has spread are tending to decline.” At the moment the policy is neither explained nor justified: “I find that quite outrageous not only as an economist, but also as a citizen.”