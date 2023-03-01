Tips are posted everywhere in the hallway where Wouter Frencken, top sports development manager at FC Groningen, has his office. At a whiteboard in front of his desk, about healthy food choices. “Choose 100 percent whole grain,” “drink unsweetened.” And a little further on, in the toilets, there are notes stating whether the urine color of players is still OK. Orange-red: “Bad. Drink 1 water bottle empty in the next hour.” Very lightly: “Fine! Ready to perform.”

Those clues have everything to do with him. Wouter Frencken arrived here more than ten years ago, as the first scientist at a club where until then it was really only about one thing: football. Frencken saw that things could be done differently. Because why wasn’t it about performance in general? About getting in top shape physically and mentally?

Frencken himself has been on the brink of professional football. He played for years in the football academy of VVV in Venlo. With pleasure, although even then he thought that trainers could explain little about the ideas behind their approach. Why the pass drill? Why a forest run? ‘Just do it’ was usually the answer. “It has become my great motivation to improve football from the inside out. I believe that work must be scientifically substantiated in order to achieve top performance,” says Frencken.

At FC Groningen there is a sports program with three learning lines: performing as a football player, moving as an athlete and living as a top athlete. Photo Kees van de Veen

When professional football turned out to be unfeasible, he decided to study health sciences at Maastricht University, with a specialization in human movement sciences. Frencken obtained his PhD in 2012 at the University of Groningen on the movement behavior of football players in small game games, a study for which he made use of position data and prepared match and training analyses.

He did that at a time when few football clubs were concerned with data – it is almost unthinkable now. At FC Groningen, where Frencken went to work at the end of his PhD trajectory, he found a few transmitters and an outdated GPS system “somewhere in the back of a cupboard”. This allowed the distances that players run to be measured. That’s all, while that data in itself is of little use.

Frencken: „Finding my place within FC Groningen was a challenge, because I was the first with a scientific background at the club. I was also regularly hit with my nose against the wall, mainly by colleagues who did not understand what I wanted to achieve. That has slowly changed.”

How did that change start?

“By showing yourself why something works and what it can do for you as a club. I started filming training sessions and competitions myself with a camera. I created test and measurement protocols so that we could collect and process facts about our players. Height and weight measurements, for example, were done, but not at fixed intervals, so they were less useful. They were also not performed in a reliable manner. So I started to influence and change all those small facets, so that it went well and we could do something with it.”

You have apparently secured your place, because now you are manager of top sports development, a position that did not even exist at the time.

“In fact, we have changed the entire structure of the club based on scientific insights. In 2015 we really started working differently. We started training differently and more. An exercise physiologist and sports psychologist came in.”

What is the difference with before?

“We now have a sports program with three learning pathways. Performing as a footballer, moving as an athlete and living as a top athlete. Roughly speaking, it was mainly about the first aspect: becoming a better footballer. Now a branch has been added that focuses on physical and psychosocial development, of youth players and first-team football players.

“Sometimes, for example, we see someone entering our youth academy who can play football very well, but has a poor gait pattern or does not absorb well when falling. That is one of the reasons that we now also specifically train the musculoskeletal system. And finally, we pay much closer attention to what players eat and drink, whether they sleep well and stay healthy.”

Photo Kees van de Veen Photo Kees van de Veen Photo Kees van de Veen

How has the club changed since then?

“Enormous. Medical, Mental, Nutrition; all experts have come to the club for this. We often first test new methods, for example a certain type of diet or training, in youth. If it works there and is in order, we will also introduce it to the first team. That way the whole club benefits.”

Will FC Groningen also win more matches through this approach? That’s what it’s all about.

“We think so in the long term, because we are raising the club as a whole to a higher level, so one less season does not say much about this approach. We also create value. Because we want to win prizes, or make money from players, and preferably both. We ensure that players grow and develop from childhood. As a footballer and as a person.”

It sounds like results are secondary.

“Not in the first team. That’s about performance. But in youth it is indeed different with us. Individual development comes first. We do not adapt our program to the competition that follows. Whether we play against Ajax or an amateur club with our youth teams, we draw up a program that we think best suits the development of the players, based on physical strain that each player has to ‘get’.”

The fact that FC Groningen has adjusted the entire club structure is special, but that scientists work at the club is no longer that. Almost all Eredivisie clubs have welcomed a large number of specialists in the past ten to fifteen years. From nutritionists to physiotherapists and mental counselors. They are generally not trained in football and work on the basis of scientific research. The data revolution – keeping track of all players’ efforts – has also taken place at all clubs.

Wouter Frencken has gone to get some coffee and returns to his office. He pauses at the window for a moment, looks at the players on the training field. “I was just thinking,” he says, “we have spent years now understanding how this game works, how we best prepare footballers for weekly performances. And yet we still know very little about what dose of training to offer them, and what dose of recovery.”

“When you go to the hospital. you will be given a certain dose of medication based on your weight and the condition. That’s very precise. It all looks very professional to us, and yet we don’t know a lot. We know that a winger should be able to run about 1,000 to 1,500 meters in a game. But should you train them two, three or four thousand meters a week to make them better? And does that apply to every wing player? We do not know.”

How is that possible after all these years of specialization?

“Partly because performance management is a relatively young discipline. There are also many beliefs in this world. If you do this training model, you will get approximately this result. But of course there are a thousand and one ways to achieve results. The fact that you have eleven individuals who probably all need something different also makes it complex. I would very much like to find the holy grail.”

What is the holy grail in this profession?

“First you have to understand on an individual level how a football performance comes about. One sees through game situations quickly, is physically less, but has a lot of discipline. That can be successful, but another combination can also lead to success. The grail then is: which qualities of players must go together for optimal team performance. I often hear: mental guidance is the last piece where gains can be made. That is not true. For one player maybe, but not for another. How everything works together, mentally and physically and tactically… we don’t know.”

What’s the point of knowing for the club?

“Preventing performance dips, for example, would be very useful. How can they be explained, and can they be predicted based on the physical and mental information we collect from players? Which buttons to turn on players remains difficult to predict. While we are still busy every day turning those knobs.”

Wouter Frencken: „We have spent years now understanding how this game works, how we prepare football players as well as possible for weekly performances. And yet we still know very little about what dose of training to offer them, and what dose of recovery.” Photo Kees van de Veen