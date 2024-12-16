The Third Time
The referee unjustifiably expelled Chimy Ávila and almost ruined the game
The referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez was a sad protagonist with his unfair red card to Chimy Ávila in the 34th minute. He justified his decision because he considered that the Argentine applied what is known in football slang as «scissors», knocking down the rival…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#science #explains #Cuadra #Fernándezs #error
Leave a Reply