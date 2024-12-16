

12/16/2024



Updated at 07:31h.





The referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez was a sad protagonist with his unfair red card to Chimy Ávila in the 34th minute. He justified his decision because he considered that the Argentine applied what is known in football slang as «scissors», knocking down the rival…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only