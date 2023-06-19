China’s government comes to Berlin. The Foreign Minister calls the issue “mega-complex”. That’s the only thing she can agree on with the chancellor.

Et was just before noon last Wednesday when the otherwise unequivocal Foreign Minister discovered the complexity. It is important, as Annalena Baerbock put it, “to break out of black and white thinking a bit, because the world is the way it is. It’s mega complex, and some things just don’t have easy answers,” she said. “This applies to cooperation with countries that do not share our values ​​and with whom we still have to and want to work.”

Ralph Bollman Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of business and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

The country with which the Green politician now wants to have a mega-complex relationship goes by the name of China.