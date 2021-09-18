fromChristian Deutschländer conclude

The gray eminence wavers: Wolfgang Schäuble pushed through the Laschet candidacy. Suddenly the power and office of the Bundestag President himself are threatened.

Munich / Berlin – It’s only three seconds, but they resonate for a long time. Markus Söder is asked by the moderator who was his toughest rival, “Seehofer or Laschet?” He looks to the side for a moment, then looks up and says just one word: “Schäuble.”

The scene comes from the ARD summer interview two weeks ago, and it’s very revealing. Markus Söder has fought many battles in his political life, and won most of them. For the last major defeat, the race for the candidacy for chancellor, he does not blame the winner Armin Laschet, but his CDU party friend Wolfgang Schäuble. It was the President of the Bundestag, who will soon be 79 years old, who held a crucial meeting between the Union leaders in his parliamentary office in April. And not moderated, but pushed through the Laschet candidacy * with all his might and gloomy doom scenarios. That would not have happened without Schäuble.

Bundestag election: Schäuble threatens to lose office – hurt himself with Laschet’s candidacy?

Söder forgives little and forgets even less. And in the CSU * there is a desire for a second leg. Internally it is said in several places that if possible one wants to prevent Schäuble as President of the Bundestag.

Actually, he would like to stay in office with his unique political experience behind him. Nobody in Germany’s history has been a Member of Parliament longer than he. Since 1972, Schäuble has won his constituency in Offenburg in the south-west of the republic without a break, outclassing the SPD and the Greens every four years by 30 points. His re-election to parliament is certain this time too, despite all the crises. But then it gets exciting: the President of the Bundestag, the second highest office in the state in terms of protocol, is traditionally the strongest parliamentary group. In surveys, however, it is currently no longer the Union, but the SPD, which has an average of two or three points. Has Schäuble, the 13th President of the Bundestag * of the republic, seriously damaged himself with the Laschet candidacy?

CSU criticizes Wolfgang Schäuble: failed in electoral reform and downsizing parliament

Even if the Union should push past the SPD *, it is not certain what will become of Schäuble. If the Union still has to go into the opposition, a fierce battle will break out over the few remaining posts in parliament: the parliamentary group leader and the president of the Bundestag are right at the top. In the CSU it is said that then younger people would have to come into play, i.e. the generation of under 80-year-olds. Schäuble is too old, his feeling for political situations has shrunk. And as President of the Bundestag, he failed to reform the electoral law and downsize parliament.

Even if the Union is somehow going on in the government, some CSU MPs explicitly do not want to commit to Schäuble’s re-election. A majority outside the CSU, i.e. from the CDU and other parliamentary groups in the Bundestag, would be shaky. the SZ reports that Schäuble has lost a lot of reputation with the SPD and the Greens. In 2017 he was elected with over 500 of 700 votes.

Video: Schäuble on Baerbock – “If you can’t stand heat, you have no business in the kitchen”

After the general election: rumors of an offer to resign or the overthrow of Schäuble and Laschet

It is quite possible that after the election in the Union, far more will fall apart than Schäuble. Up to Laschet himself: If the top candidate with the Union ends up noticeably behind the SPD nationwide, four or five percent, things will be tight for him as CDU leader. There are murmurs of resignation or fall. There are also scenarios circulating in the Union of forming a Jamaica coalition as the second strongest force and without Laschet. Chancellor Söder, irony of this story, would probably not be part of the CDU, but the names Jens Spahn, Volker Bouffier and even Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer would also be mentioned. (CD)*Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA