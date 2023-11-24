How Scandinavia is tackling clan crime

Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Gang crime is escalating in Sweden. Neighboring countries see the country as a warning example. Above all, a major political mistake was made there, say experts.

Oslo – Sweden seems so perfect that it’s sometimes almost annoying: the country has the happiest residents, great designers, the money works great and then, to top it all off, they also have a friendly royal family that everyone loves. Sweden is always a role model in many respects. However, when people talk about “Swedish conditions” in Norway, that doesn’t mean anything good, says Tobias Etzold, who researches at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (Nupi) in Oslo: “People definitely want to avoid Swedish conditions here.” Because that means one This is a dangerous development that is as serious in hardly any other European country as in Sweden.

Violence caused by clan crime escalates in Sweden: 13-year-old dies after being shot in the head

Because in Sweden violence by criminal clans is escalating. There are real gang wars on the streets; in 2022, more people in Sweden were killed by gunfire than ever before. Victims and perpetrators very often had connections to the clan milieu. In September, seven people were shot dead within a few days in the area surrounding the capital Stockholm and the university town of Uppsala. A case that was particularly shocking: the murder of Milo, who was only 13 years old. The perpetrators shot him in the head.

Clans with Kurdish-Lebanese and Somali roots dominate the gang scene

In Sweden, clans with Lebanese-Kurdish roots, which came to Sweden in the 1980s, and Somali gangs dominate the scene. Today’s situation is the result of decades of development, says Nupi expert Tobias Etzold. “Sweden has had a different migration policy compared to the other Nordic countries. For a long time there was a very open, welcoming culture.” Immigration was very little controlled for years – and as a result, many people who came as refugees and had few prospects were left to fend for themselves.

Tobias Etzold researches at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs in Oslo. © Peter Sieben

Ghettoization in the surrounding areas of major Swedish cities: “Politics have done little to counteract it”

On this point, Sweden is seen as a warning example to the other Nordic countries of what can happen if migration is only slightly controlled, said Etzold: “A problem in Sweden is the very high rents and the limited living space in the cities. Many migrants who couldn’t afford it were forced to move to the suburbs.” There are only a few metropolitan areas in Sweden, many settled in the surrounding areas of the larger cities. “All of this led to ghettoization, and politics did little to counteract it,” said Etzold.