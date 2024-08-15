Sberbank names five stop words for scammers, after which you should hang up

Various schemes for deceiving citizens continue to be recorded in Russia. Fraudsters increasingly resort to scams via instant messengers and phone calls. Stanislav Kuznetsov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank, told how not to become a victim of fraud and what words and phrases from the arsenal of criminals should be paid attention to.

The top five stop words and phrases used by scammers include: “FSB”, “MVD”, “Central Bank”, “safe account” or “provide code from SMS/card/passport details or SNILS”.

If you hear them in a telephone conversation with a stranger, stop communicating immediately: a criminal is talking to you Stanislav KuznetsovDeputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank

According to Kuznetsov, the most popular fraudulent schemes are carried out by criminals by phone and in messengers. Most often, the scammers pose as police and Central Bank employees and, under various pretexts, persuade Russians to transfer money to a supposedly safe account.

In addition, criminals can pose as mobile operators and convince you to extend your current contract. They can also call in a messenger from a number with the Gosuslugi logo on the avatar and report an existing debt that allegedly needs to be paid urgently. In addition, fraudsters pose as representatives of the social fund and offer to recalculate your pension or confirm that you have undergone a medical examination.

Whatever method and fake identity the scammers choose to deceive a citizen, their goal usually comes down to getting a microloan using hacked accounts

To prevent this from happening, Kuznetsov noted, it is necessary to disable the ability to log in to microfinance organization (MFO) websites through a government services account.

Fraudsters are increasingly using deepfake technologies

Fraudsters’ schemes in Russia are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Thus, attackers have begun to use a new strategy for deceiving citizens, using artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, attackers have begun to resort to deepfake technologies – a method of synthesizing an image or voice. For greater realism, fraudsters create a realistic image of a specific person using a neural network and send out mailings to relatives and friends on his behalf.

In such a video, a fake virtual hero, in a voice similar to his prototype, says that he allegedly fell seriously ill, got into an accident or was fired, and asks to transfer funds to a certain account. It is specified that scammers can create deepfakes of employers, famous people or police officers.

Among other fraudulent schemes, the scammers have begun to contact potential victims by phone and redirect them to imaginary employees of the Central Bank and law enforcement agencies. In order to attract the attention of Russians and force them to communicate, they send messages from a foreign number with an unusual approach. Honored lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov emphasized that the main thing for scammers is to force the potential victim to interact with them.

Their task is to “get in” for the first contact in order to interest a person. And for this, all means are good Ivan SolovyovHonored Lawyer of Russia

Even famous people become victims of scammers

Fraudsters usually deceive ordinary citizens, pensioners, but celebrities often become their victims. Earlier it became known that the criminals deceived the singer, People’s Artist of Russia Larisa Dolina for more than 200 million rubles. The artist, among other things, sold an elite five-room apartment in Khamovniki for 112 million rubles, after which she gave the proceeds to the criminals. According to Dolina, the fraudsters acted in an organized and sophisticated manner.

Earlier, the criminals managed to deceive the historian and TV presenter Edward Radzinsky. The scammers contacted the 87-year-old writer, introducing themselves as editors of the Russian office of Wikipedia, but the historian hung up. The next time, the callers pretended to be FSB officers. For the supposed representatives of the law, the playwright withdrew millions from the account and handed them over to a courier – a “trusted employee of the Federal Security Service.” In total, the unknown persons deceived Radzinsky for 45 million rubles.

Another victim of fraudsters was Russian actress and star of the series “Voronins” Ekaterina Volkova. She was defrauded of 50 thousand rubles. The artist was unable to find the perpetrators and return the money. In turn, the star of the comedy show Comedy Woman Nadezhda Sysoeva “leaked” all her data to the scammers. The celebrity managed to understand that she was talking to a criminal, thanks to the fact that the perpetrator asked her to stay on the line, but forgot to turn off the speakerphone and spoke to his accomplice.

Meanwhile, the regulator has decided to fight fraudsters in a new way. Thus, from July 25, the Central Bank obliged Russian banks to block money transfers if the client received suspicious calls or SMS messages before the transaction. However, not all banks will use this method, but only those that have concluded agreements with operators on data exchange.