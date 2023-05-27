In it current environment of the taxesit is important to have a guide that allows us to understand and adapt to changes. Today, we are going to talk about two very relevant programs of the Service tax administration (SAT) in Mexico: he Fundraising Falls Program and the Invitation Letter Program.

• He Fundraising Falls Program is a strategy that the SAT has implemented to increase tax collection. This program focuses on identifying and addressing declines in revenue collection Value Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes. In 2023, this program has shown a significant impact: tax collection increased greatly, with a notable increase in VAT collection

• On the other hand, the Invitation Letter Program is another strategy that the SAT has successfully implemented. In essence, this program consists of sending cards to the taxpayers inviting them catch up with their Fiscal obligations. These letters are voluntary no-penalty reminders to help taxpayers stay in compliance. In 2023, this program has helped raise billions of pesos and exceed the established goal.

Both programs are a sample of how the SAT is using tactics of electronic information crossing to propose corrections to taxpayers in compliance with their tax obligations and, at the same time, increase tax collection.

When receiving a SAT Invitation LetterPlease see this as an opportunity to review your records and make sure everything is in order. Remember, the goal of the SAT is to help taxpayers comply, not punish them.

• recommendations:

As businessmanit is important that you review the monthly Digital Tax Receipts online (CFDI), commonly known as XML, against your provisional payments. This will allow you to identify any discrepancies and correct them in time, avoiding problems with the SAT. It is a complicated scenario that requires the use of up-to-date technology, beyond traditional billing and/or accounting software.

