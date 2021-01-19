The management of the French Big Pharma had promised a “Put into orbit”. Last week, Sanofi executives clarified the face of their Pluto project, announced in February 2020, with the creation of the brand new Euroapi company, which they already see as a future. “European leader in active pharmaceutical ingredients”. To do this, no major investments, no factories coming out of the earth: the newborn of production will inherit six Sanofi sites in Europe, including those of Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf (Seine-Maritime) and Vertolaye (Puy-de-Dôme). Sanofi, if it intends first to operate the new company as a subsidiary, has already announced that it will withdraw until it obtains a “Minority stake of around 30%” by 2022.

For the unions of the CAC 40 champion, the meaning of this maneuver is beyond doubt. “Behind the so-called plan to create a European drug giant, Sanofi’s intention is to withdraw. We can see that it is a financial desire ”, denounces Thierry Bodin, CGT coordinator of the group. And for good reason, the two tricolor chemical production sites promised to be outsourced would not produce molecules profitable enough in the eyes of shareholders, compared to the “Cell, antibody or even vaccine production”, continues the trade unionist.

French pharmaceutical sovereignty risks being undermined

Soon released by their parent company, the employees of the future Euroapi have more to worry than ever, as workforce reductions in the long term are not excluded. But it is really the industrial sustainability of this new entity that agglomerates all the concerns. “What are the guarantees on its future beyond five years? Take the example of Porcheville, sold to Covance with an exclusive five-year subcontracting guarantee. The site was closed on the exact day the contract expired! ” The SUD chemistry union is alarmed in a press release, referring to the Yvelines laboratory, which closed in 2016. Thierry Bodin abounds: “This is the first time that production sites have been outsourced, but we have seen it with pharmaceutical formulation establishments, once sold, they are weakened. “

A Russian roulette game that would risk undermining Sanofi’s production capacity in the long term, but also French pharmaceutical sovereignty, denounce the unions. “If one of these sites were to disappear, it would be a disaster”, concludes the CGT coordinator.