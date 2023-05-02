From work, interventions in the payroll for those under €25,000 a year

The government has twisted the rules with the Work Decree launched yesterday In CDM, precisely on the feast day of May 1st and for this reason ended up at the center of controversy with the labor unions. But Landini and the other secretaries also protest for i content of the norm, which they say create even more precariousness. “This provision – explains the secretary of the CGIL does not put 100 euros in an envelope pay but 50/60 euro, as Toto said’ ‘it is the sum that makes the total‘, it’s not like you put the same thing twice. Furthermore, there is no fiscal drainage, you give me the gross but the net does not necessarily increase because it can take the rate”. salt from 3 to 7%for the second half of 2023, the cut the tax wedge for the employees. The maximum duration of the contracts also changes a fixed term. These are two of the central points of the decree law on Labor passed by the Council of Ministers with a session held exceptionally on the day of workers’ day. Here are the details measures included in measure. In the six months from 1 July to 31 December 2023, the cut in the tax wedge grows from 3 to 7% for employees with incomes up to 25 thousand euroswhile it is raised from 2% to 6% for income up to 35 thousand.

For finance the measure the government puts in place almost 4 billion euros. The increase in the payroll of employees, is estimated by the Mef, in the period July-December, reaches up to 100 euros per month on average. The new inclusion check. Changes also to the discipline of work contract fixed-term, varying the reasons that may be indicated in contracts with a duration between 12 and 24 months (including extensions and renewals), to allow a more flexible use of this type of contract, while still maintaining compliance with the European directive on the prevention of abuse. Therefore, the contracts may have a duration of more than 12 months, but not exceeding 24 months.

From work, Meloni: “An increase of 100 euros and they argue, I don’t understand”

The premier Melons rejects the controversies of the unions: It is about “increase” in paycheck “which can also reach one hundred euro for workers with lower incomes at a time when inflation is galloping and the cost of living increases and I really can’t understand who manages to argue even on this choice”. “With the raising of the wedge cut contribution for employees – explains the Minister of Labor Calderone – on average we are around 100/120 euros per month in paychecks, for a family they are approx 800 euros of savings for the second half of this year. For me, the signal is important, compared to the contribution quota that comes every month taken from the worker there’s a savings of the 60/70%“.

