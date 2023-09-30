admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/30/2023 – 5:41

Munich tradition attracts millions. But alcohol-fueled festivities are also often the scene of sexual assaults. Actions to create safe spaces and encourage respectful behavior try to change the situation. Oktoberfest annually attracts crowds of revelers dressed in dirndl or lederhosen to the city of Munich, in the German state of Bavaria. The beer festival, or “Wiesn”, as it is known among Bavarians, however, can also be the scene of incidents of sexual harassment or abuse.

In the past, many of these cases were simply ignored or silenced, often out of shame. Since the #MeToo debate, however, tolerance for harassment has been decreasing.

The “Safe Oktoberfest” or “Sichere Wiesn” campaign, supported by the city of Munich’s health department, provides assistance to female visitors in cases of harassment. This year, the campaign has already provided assistance to 143 women and girls who felt unsafe during the first week of the festival, including seven suspected cases of the “good night, Cinderella” scam (the insertion of drugs into someone’s drink without consent).

These women sought help in the so-called Sichere Wiesn Safe Space, located on the Oktoberfest grounds, behind the Schottenhamel beer tent. It is open daily during the week.

Since 2003, Espaço Seguro has offered help, guidance and support to girls and women who suffer violence, sexual harassment or who feel unsafe in general. There, people can charge their phones, report sexual violence to the police, receive taxi vouchers to return home, among other services. Last year, the team served a total of 450 women during the 17 days of Oktoberfest.

Atmosphere of sexualization and revelry

“The atmosphere is really very sexualized. A lot of people come here to flirt, to get to know someone, and as long as it’s consensual, it’s totally fine,” says Kristina Gottlöber, spokesperson for Sichere Wiesn.

However, Gottlöber also notes that excessive alcohol consumption at Oktoberfest encourages a climate of disinhibition.

“People think that Oktoberfest is some kind of morality-free zone where you can go completely off the rails,” says Gottlöber. “We are also frequently told that women ‘simply have to endure [a violência sexual], otherwise you shouldn’t come here’. So this is also a bit of the mentality that some people still have. And of course that’s not right.”

In 2022, Oktoberfest was the scene of 55 cases of sexual harassment, including three rapes. These numbers only represent officially reported cases, as many incidents go unreported.

Incidents

Gottlöber highlights that the most common forms of aggression include groping, forced kissing and upskirting (taking images or videos under women’s clothes without consent).

She emphasizes the importance of planning to ensure a safe Oktoberfest experience and suggests that people consider practical measures, such as carrying a portable cell phone battery, keeping some cash in your pocket outside of your wallet, and carrying contact information.

“Of course, we are absolutely of the opinion that the blame always lies with the aggressor. But we also know that dangerous situations can arise very quickly for girls and women at Wiesn,” says Gottlöber.

Oktoberfest veterans often advise wearing shorts under Dirndls as a preventative measure. Some women offer other tips. “I think as a woman you shouldn’t drink too much. You should pay attention to your drink and the other people around you. You should stay in your group with your friends,” says Denise, 25, resident of Munich.

She also suggests seeking help from security guards or waitresses at beer stands, as well as avoiding interacting with drunk and disorderly men as much as possible.

Teresa Rodgers, 40, a US citizen from Colorado, recommends visiting Oktoberfest in the morning, when the atmosphere is calmer and the crowds are less rowdy.

Shared responsibility

Another important campaign to combat sexual violence at Oktoberfest is the “WiesnGentleman” initiative, led by the non-profit organization Condrobs. This campaign attempts to promote respectful behavior, responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages and the creation of a safer environment, especially for women.

Launched in 2013 under the motto “Respect is my strength”, the campaign spreads its message through social media, posters, school campaigns and by approaching revelers heading to the festival site. An integral part of its efforts involves the Wiesn Courage Award, formerly known as the WiesnGentleman Award, which aims to recognize and encourage respectful conduct.

The awards process involves inviting people to share stories of incidents in which they or people they know helped create a safer environment – ​​for example, by helping someone in need. A jury carefully evaluates the nominations and selects a winner, who receives a voucher to buy an Oktoberfest outfit.

While it may seem unconventional to reward behavior that should be considered standard, Birgit Treml of Condrobs highlights the sad reality that respectful conduct is not always the norm. Furthermore, it is not uncommon for some participants to refrain from helping people in distress. Hence, the need to actively promote and reinforce respectful behavior and helping others.

“Be respectful of each other,” says Treml. “This applies always and everywhere in our society, but especially here in Wiesn, where so many people gather, where there is a lot of alcohol, where it is perhaps easier to lose one’s limits. It is exactly in this context that it is important to maintain limits and for everyone to help together to maintain them.”