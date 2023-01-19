Mexico.- The regional Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar Álvarez threatened to sue those who are responsible for the photomontages who became a trend by affirming that they were their packageand that others were part of intimate videos.

This was communicated through her Instagram account ‘@angela_aguilar_’, where Ángela Aguilar said she was sad seeing people go to great lengths to discredit the work of women like her. In addition, she sent a message of support to all victims of cyber bullying.

“I will let my legal team take care of it from now on,” ended the press release published on social networks by the woman born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Let’s remember that on the night of Tuesday, January 17, the name of the interpreter of hits such as ‘Qué Agonía’ and ‘La Llorona’ became a trend on Twitter, Facebook and other networks for the alleged leak of xxx videos of the young

From the first moment DEBATE questioned the veracity of said content and stressed that they were digital editions.

The other great scandal of the singer

The relationship between the band singer Ángela Aguilar and the composer Gussy Lau was one of the most commented topics in the media in Mexico.

The photograph leaked on social networks that showed Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau in an affectionate situation confirmed their romance, however, it did not go down well with Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, who denounced feeling violated in her privacy.

The composer had no problem accepting that he has a relationship with the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, assuring that his family knew about the link. However, Ángela Aguilar shared a video assuring that all the commotion after the photograph “hurt her soul”, she felt “assaulted” and “raped” in her privacy.

The relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau began in 2021, when Lau signed with Equinoccio Records, the label of Ángela Aguilar’s father, Pepe Aguilar.

Their work kept them in touch, creating a close relationship between them, leading them to share more than usual and developing a sentimental bond.

It should be noted that Ángela Aguilar has been very careful about her private life, avoiding sharing details of her relationships, so the dissemination of the photos