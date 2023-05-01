The Netherlands has strengthened its ties with Russia considerably over the past 20 years. Investigative journalist Tom-Jan Meeus discovered that the security services had been warning all along about Russian espionage, but optimism and economic gain continued to prevail. How deep has Putin’s double play penetrated our society?

