A soldier’s wiretapped telephone conversation reveals how Russian convicts are treated at the front in the Ukraine war.

KIEV – A telephone conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife intercepted by the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (HUR) shows the horror of the Ukraine war. In it, the soldier tells how Ukrainian soldiers send messages to Russian officers on social media. “We will tear you to pieces” and “You’re screwed,” Ukrainian troops threaten their Russian occupiers, writes the Kyiv Post citing the intercepted conversation.

Ukrainian soldiers threaten Russian officers

The conversation also makes it clear that Russian prisoners who have been drafted into the war are treated particularly badly. “They’ve been out longer than they’ve been fighting. When they arrive, they are torn to pieces,” the husband tells his wife. “Nobody takes care of them and I’m not sure if they will be taken away from here. You can’t take convicts out of here.”

Also, the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (HUR) is said to have released calls that appear to reveal shocking treatment of wounded and killed Russian prisoners drafted to fight in Ukraine. When asked if the wounded among them are being cared for, the soldier replies: “I don’t know if they are receiving any treatment at all”. The dead would just lie around.

Russian soldiers during an exercise.

Russian soldiers ‘not ready’

In the conversation, the Russian soldier says that he should be moved closer to the front line, “where the shooting is going on.” But he will dig himself in there. However, they are not prepared for such a mission. “We are not ready. We have nothing to get ready with.”

The identity of the Russian soldier and his whereabouts have not been released. Many Russian prisoners recently fought for the Wagner group near the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. In return for their fight in the Ukraine war, the convicts were promised amnesty. The disgraced former boss of the Wagner groupYevgeny Prigozhin, had confirmed that many prisoners were recruited for him.

At least 10,000 Russian prisoners killed for Wagner group

Prigozhin said in May that around 10,000 prisoners he recruited to fight in Ukraine were killed on the battlefield. “I took 50,000 prisoners, about 20 percent of whom were killed,” former Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video. (erpe)