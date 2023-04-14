Home page politics

Split

Soldiers of the Wagner Group pictured on April 10, 2023 in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. © IMAGO/Valentin Sprinchak / ITAR-TASS

The Wagner group suffered heavy losses in the battle for Bachmut. Apparently, forced recruitment of their own compatriots is now supposed to provide supplies.

Luhansk – The Wagner paramilitary group apparently not only recruits prisoners and the seriously ill in the Ukraine war, but also does not stop at the forced recruitment of Russian citizens. This is from a report by the journalist network astra out. According to this, armed members of the group are said to have forced mobilized Russian soldiers to sign contracts with Wagner. Those who refused suddenly disappeared.

Wagner recruitment under duress: more than a hundred soldiers refuse and disappear

Over a hundred Russian soldiers are dem astra– Reportedly disappeared after not agreeing to be recruited by the Russian mercenary group and refusing to sign relevant contracts with Wagner. The network astra In his report, he refers to conversations with relatives as well as text and audio files of the soldiers concerned.

The events are said to have taken place in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk. Earlier, the Russian soldiers had apparently been dispatched to the Donbass from Kursk, Russia, in the middle of the night, believing they were headed for the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. When they arrived in Luhansk, they were locked up and sold “like cattle” to the Wagner group, it said.

57 of the 170 people signed the contracts with Wagner and are now members of the “Волки” unit, in English: “Wolves”. The remaining 113 people were taken away after their mobile phones were taken away, it said. There has been no contact with the men since April 7, 2023, 6:40 p.m. The information could not be independently verified.

30 Wagner members are exerting pressure, including the former president of South Ossetia on site

About 30 Wagner mercenaries exerted pressure at gunpoint and asked, for example: “Where are our soldiers?” “We have no choice,” a soldier is said to have reported to his relatives. Anyone who objected was taken away and it is not known what will happen to these people now. “[…] They kill us, throw us in the field and that’s it,” the report quotes a soldier as saying.

Anatoly Bibilov, the former president of the South Ossetia region, is said to have been there and applied pressure. He described those present as “cowards” and called on them to “defend their homeland.” Georgian separatist region send units into the Ukraine war want.

The Wagner Group has been on the European Union’s sanctions list since 2021. On Friday, the EU states symbolically added the mercenary force to the list again because of its active involvement in the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing for a spring offensive. (bme)