Belousov called the special operation in Ukraine a confrontation between Russia and the West

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov named four conditions for the Russian side to achieve success in a special military operation.

The first condition, according to the head of the defense department, is to provide troops with the most modern weapons, primarily high-precision weapons. The second condition is to use new tactical methods of conducting combat operations using unmanned systems and robotic systems. The next condition he defined is the creation of an effective control system and the use of an advanced technological basis (including artificial intelligence). The last condition for success, in his opinion, is the constant improvement of military personnel training, especially command staff.

Only such a comprehensive approach provides a full advantage over the enemy. Andrey BelousovMinister of Defense of Russia

Defense Minister calls SVO an armed confrontation between Russia and the West

Belousov emphasized that the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine is an armed confrontation between the Russian Federation and the collective West. The minister explained that this conflict was initially caused by the desire of the United States and its allies to “maintain their dominance” without allowing “the construction of a new, multipolar and equal world order.”

“This confrontation affects the interests of each state,” he emphasized.

Belousov, who took over as head of the Russian Ministry of Defense in May of this year, has among his priorities in his new position called equipping the participants of the Special Military Operation with modern weapons, practicing new forms of combat operations, staffing the army, etc. He stated that all the goals of the special operation would be achieved.

Putin named the basis for the success of Russian fighters in the SVO zone

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the basis for the success of the country’s Armed Forces fighters in the SVO zone is the support of the people. He pointed out that Russians at the front feel this.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled, the goals of the special operation in Ukraine, as at the beginning, are demilitarization and denazification, ensuring the safety of residents in regions that have already become Russian, and protecting people from direct attacks. In a broader sense, according to him, the goal of the SVO is to ensure Russia’s security against the backdrop of attempts to destroy Ukraine’s neutral status and draw it into NATO.

As Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov has repeatedly indicated, the SVO may be completed during 2024. In his opinion, this will happen in the fall.