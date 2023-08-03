Home page politics

Critical statements by Russian bloggers are apparently making the Kremlin nervous. According to a report, Putin’s circle is asking her to remain silent.

MOSCOW – Vladimir Putin seems to be slipping away from Russian communication about the Ukraine war. The Kremlin is now “even more sensitive” to controversies between media representatives and military bloggers in Russia, writes the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) in its August 2 situation analysis. Putin’s circle is now trying to curb any panic over the war at the front.

In the Russian information space, the main argument is about the Russian setbacks in Crimea. The debate about Russian losses in the Ukraine war was no longer just conducted by military bloggers, but also by prominent Russian media personalities. In addition, the military analysts also see “fault lines” in the military blogger scene itself.

Putin supporters fear “panic” over explosions in Crimea

A pro-war military blogger has now criticized other prominent colleagues. You had criticized the way the Russian government was handling the Ukraine conflict. He then called them “idiots” who supported “provocative publications” and “frantic criticism.” Apparently, the cause was circulating images of the damaged Chonhar Bridge in Crimea. Some Russian sources feared they could “irresponsibly” spread panic among the population.

ISW analysts believe this dispute over the situation in Crimea exposes what a sore point the Crimean blasts are for war supporters in Russia.

Russia stops critical statements in the country in the Ukraine war

The ISW reiterated that the vast majority of Russian military bloggers remained silent after the Ukrainian attack on the Chonhar Bridge. “The highest echelons of the Russian military command may have ordered military bloggers to remain silent about issues that can be directly attributed to the Russian military command,” the report said.

Many of these war supporters have remained silent, practicing more self-censorship and generally remaining silent on “issues that can be directly blamed on the military leadership.” The ministry had also recently dismissed officers who had addressed grievances.

On the morning of July 29, the Ukrainian military reported that they had attacked and damaged the Chonhar Bridge, which connects Crimea to the mainland Kherson Oblast. The Chonhar Bridge, which is, among other things, an important supply route for the Russian army, had already been attacked and damaged by the Ukrainians in June. The counter-offensive against the Russian attackers in the Ukraine war has been going on for several weeks. (frs)