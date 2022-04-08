Home page politics

Russia relies on extensive propaganda in its war. Ukrainians are defamed as Nazis and drug addicts. This approach is reminiscent of regimes of the past.

Moscow – Since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began, Kremlin propaganda has increased. Ukraine is denied its right to exist, Ukrainians are defamed as National Socialists and drug addicts, and allegations of war crimes are in turn dismissed as Western propaganda. Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be following the methods of past fascist regimes in the escalating Ukraine conflict.

War in Ukraine: I am supposed to use Nazi and Soviet methods to serve Russia

The Russian philologist Gassan Guseynov attested to Russia’s unrestrained use of National Socialist stylistic elements in its claims about Ukrainians. As daily News reported that the Kremlin’s rhetoric was also repeatedly based on Soviet models. Allegations that Ukraine is committing genocide against Russians evoke associations with the Nazi war of aggression during World War II. In this way of thinking, the war that Russian soldiers are currently waging represents the Red Army that defeated Hitler’s army. The fact that the Kremlin so strongly emphasizes the unity of government, population and army can also be traced back to Soviet ideas. Recently, for example, Putin had called critics “national traitors”.

Ukraine war: Kremlin to mix past and present

Of the daily News Guseynov said that Russian officials used the vocabulary of the National Socialists. The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, spoke of a “total war” in the West, to which Russia was exposed. For its part, however, the Russian leadership accuses “the West” of using National Socialist methods. Vladimir Putin compared cancellations by Russian artists in Europe with book burnings in the Third Reich.

Likewise, avoiding the word “war” and using the word “special operation” are reminiscent of Soviet times. The Soviet Union always “helped” and wanted to prevent the return of fascism, according to Guseynov. This is how the past and the present are mixed up by the Kremlin. On April 9, the victory of the Red Army over the Nazi regime is celebrated. Billboards with the following inscription can currently be seen in Russia: “Spring – Victory Day is near”. (LP)