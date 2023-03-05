Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer fires at Ukrainian positions. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Andrei Rubtsov

In the Donbass or off Kharkiv: The Russian army uses a massive radar vehicle to identify Ukrainian artillery. But there seems to be a problem for Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Munich/Donbass – They cross long ranges with their grenades. Armies can shoot up to 80 kilometers with different artillery systems, and after their work is done, they can hide in the rear behind the front lines.

Ukraine War: Russian Army tracks enemy artillery with radar vehicle

Not that they are also shot at from a distance. For example, the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 is mobile enough to first fire from position and then quickly change position again “to avoid enemy return fire,” as the Bundeswehr explains in a YouTube video.

According to the federal government’s website, Germany and the Netherlands supplied the Ukrainian defenders with 14 such self-propelled howitzers during the Ukraine war. They can fire up to 40 kilometers. The delivery of 18 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers is also in progress. According to one report, the Russian army uses a special radar vehicle to locate enemy artillery. For example in the embattled Donbass, where Bakhmut is still in focus.

This is said to be the Zoopark 1 system, which went into service at the end of the Soviet Union in 1989. The counter-battery radar system was developed by the Russian arms company Almaz-Antey in the 1980s. Like the American news magazine Newsweek writes, the radar can identify artillery shells between 82 and 120 millimeters in size at distances of up to 17 kilometers, shells between 105 and 155 millimeters are detected on approach at distances of up to twelve kilometers away.

Zoopark 1 system in the Ukraine war: for example against shells from the German Panzerhaubitze 2000

Just the Panzerhaubitze 2000 fires shells with a size of 155 millimeters. Newsweek refers to in his report deal, a website documenting military equipment. Accordingly, Zoopark-1 can detect multiple rocket launchers at ranges of up to 22 kilometers and long-range tactical missiles at distances of up to 45 kilometers.

The task of the radar system is basically “to determine the coordinates of enemy artillery positions such as mortars, howitzers, rocket launchers and tactical missile systems”. Zoopark-1 can be noisy deal track up to twelve targets simultaneously. And coordinate possible counterattacks, for example with the Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, which has been spotted in the Ukraine in large numbers.

War in Ukraine: Russian army probably relies on Zoopark 1 system

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Zoopark-1 was apparently used at various locations. So loudly reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Newsweek recently on Facebook: “Zaporizhia axis: The enemy shelled the vicinity of 17 settlements. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil’ (Donetsk Oblast), Ol’hivs’ke, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohir’ya (Zaporizhia Oblast).

Zoopark-1 (radar system) According to the “Almaz-Antey” armaments concern, Zoopark-1 is a counter-battery radar system developed for the Russian Armed Forces. It has a large electronically steerable phased array antenna mounted on the chassis of the MT-LBu tracked vehicle. It is used for enemy field artillery reconnaissance. According to the manufacturer, the system can detect moving ground targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers. In 1989 it was first delivered to the then Soviet army.

There are other reports of the alleged use of Zoopark-1 near the front lines. On February 19, the Ukrainian military reported that a destroyed Russian counter-battery radar system had been found in the Kherson region.

Ukraine War: Will Russian Army Abandon Zoopark-1 Systems?

As another example, in September the British MoD, whose intelligence agency oversees the war, reported that Russia had left behind in Kharkiv Oblast “high-value equipment” needed for its “artillery-based style of warfare.”

Among them was at least one Zoopark 1 system, it said. There are no comprehensible numbers of how many of these systems the Russian army has. The catch for the attackers, however, is obviously that one or the other is lost at the front. (pm)