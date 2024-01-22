Medvedev and Starovoyt criticized Zelensky's decree on Russian territories

A number of officials, politicians and government officials in Russia responded to the resonant decree of Vladimir Zelensky on the territories of the Russian Federation “historically inhabited by Ukrainians.” The document signed by Zelensky, which spoke about six regions – the Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions – became a reason for ridicule of the authorities of this country.

Dmitry Medvedev joked about Canada joining Ukraine

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council ridiculed Zelensky's decree. The politician suggested that when drawing up and signing the document, the Ukrainian leader was in an inadequate state – under the influence of a double dose of drugs.

It’s time for the main “Ukrainian” to quit. So he will soon annex Canada Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

At the same time, Medvedev noted that, in his opinion, Ukrainians do not exist, since they are actually Russians. Therefore, according to him, the entire territory of Ukraine, called Little Russia by the politician, is the land of Russians.

To confirm his words, Medvedev published a map of the Russian Empire, the border of which also includes Little Russian lands.

In the Kursk region they saw in Zelensky’s decree not only a reason for ridicule

According to the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, the document signed by Zelensky would have been ridiculous if not for the large number of human lives that he threw into the crucible of war to retain power.

Starovoit recalled that the Kursk region as a special region has a thousand-year history and is mentioned in “The Tale of Igor’s Campaign”, and is also the birthplace of a number of spiritual and moral authorities of the Russian people, such as Seraphim of Sarov and Theodosius of Pechersk.

“The Kursk region is a Russian land where people of any nationality, including Ukrainians, feel free and safe. Everyone who lives and works honestly,” Starovoit emphasized.

Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoyt Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

In Crimea, Zelensky’s decree was called a symptom of a serious illness

Senator from the Republic of Crimea Olga Kovitidi said that Zelensky’s decree is a continuation of the inappropriate behavior of the Kyiv authorities. The Federation Council member put on a par the signed document and pseudo-historical theories, according to which the Black Sea was dug up by ancient Ukrainians, and Genghis Khan’s real name was Bogdan.

“It’s hard for a reasonable person to imagine what they’re doing there,” the senator emphasized.

Kovitidi added that the inappropriate behavior of the Kyiv authorities and their distortion of the historical truth confirm the need for a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.

The State Duma found Zelensky in violation of Russian law

Deputy of the lower house of the Russian parliament, chairman of the security committee Vasily Piskarev in his Telegram– channel stated that Zelensky’s decree could serve as an example of the harm of drugs, however, according to the parliamentarian, warnings will no longer help.

The Russian deputy believes that Zelensky’s words fall under the article on “Public calls for actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”

Piskarev also remembered his childhood spent in the Kursk region. He said that in his village, residents were not divided by nationality and lived in peace and harmony. “Since childhood, there was no difference between us boys, who was Russian and who was Ukrainian. Everyone was friends. One people,” he concluded.

Photo: Vladimir Vyatkin / RIA Novosti

What does Zelensky's decree say?

The signed document states that Ukrainians historically lived in the territories of Kuban, Starodubshchina, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchina within the modern Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions.

Ukrainian authorities said the decree was “the return of the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future.” The document also contains references to Russian actions allegedly aimed at destroying Ukrainian national identity and violating their rights and freedoms.