Cindy Sandjo, a 29-year-old content creator who works in IT and lives in Dallas, Texas, was initially interested in joining a running club because she was looking for other Black people she could connect with.

According to the criteria of

She completed her first run in late May and immediately began posting videos about her newfound interest on social media. Her followers quickly informed her that running clubs “are the new dating apps.”

“I joined it for the race and also for the community, just to find people who had similar interests to me,” she said. “But I stayed because, yes, it is an opportunity for me to find a husband.”

A recent spate of videos on TikTok and Instagram suggests that as well as being a great way to improve your health and work out with other like-minded people, running clubs are also the new way to date.

Why chase potential loves online when they can be waiting for you at the finish line?

After about a week of training with Run It Up, a Dallas running club, Sandjo was approached during a run by another participant who said he had seen her Instagram. It was a Saturday and they struck up a conversation, exchanging contact information and messaging before meeting up the next day to run together.

“I said, ‘I’m just starting out, so I’m sorry if I slow you down,’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘No, no, no, it’s going to be my day off, so I’ll keep up with you. ’”

Posts from new members sharing their experience of joining running clubs and enjoying the benefits — quotes being high on the list — have prompted social media users to canvass running clubs in their communities across the United States.

All this attention has been a boon for clubs looking to increase their membership. Many even incorporate other social gatherings, such as post-race meetups at local bars, which increase the appeal for singles looking to flirt while getting fit.

Runners are known to be highly disciplined, focused on training and obsessed with their health. This may not jibe with hard-drinking party animals. But in some cases opposites do attract.

Theo Murdaugh, founder of Run It Up, says it’s important for people to understand that running is a lifestyle, especially during an intense training season. His ex was just getting into running when they started dating more than two years ago, but she wasn’t quite on his level.

Sometimes they had to cut date nights short so he could rest before a long run the next morning.

“When someone starts dating me, they’re like, ‘Oh, this guy is really serious about this. I mean, he literally schedules our dates around his running schedule.’”

She founded the running club about three months ago after noticing a lack of running spaces for Black and brown people in Dallas. Murdaugh, who is 37 and has been running for more than 10 years, said the group started with about 20 people and now numbers about 300 — growth she attributes to the club’s promotional videos on Instagram and growing interest in running clubs as gathering places.

Julia Meyer, founder of Point B, a running and fitness club in New York, said there were definitely benefits to the experience, but if someone joined a running club to find someone to date, they should consider the risks — and make sure they don’t come across as “predatory.”

“Within my community I can see that people like each other and date and stuff, but in some ways it’s also like dating a coworker,” said Meyer, 29. “It’s up to you if you want this to be awkward if it doesn’t work out.”

Noah Hutchins, who has been running and playing sports since he was a kid, doesn’t mind the growing trend of people joining running clubs, including the one he co-founded, BK Run Club, to find someone to hang out with, because those new members are getting the added benefit of improved health.

“I don’t have a running club for people to date, but it’s really more of a health and wellness-focused idea,” said Hutchins, who lives in New York. “For some of these people who aren’t currently runners, it’s actually a good social pressure to start running. A lot of people are becoming runners because they want to date and be social.”

The benefit of dating a runner or someone who practices fitness, Hutchins said, is that one person’s lifestyle and discipline can motivate a partner who shares similar health goals. The fact that he or she likes to run isn’t a deal breaker for him, but rather an attractive added bonus.

“She doesn’t have to be as dedicated as I am to my health, my fitness and all that stuff, because I think I’m a bit of a psychopath,” he said.

However, Murdaugh warned that if a person joined with the sole intention of dating, they could be disappointed.

Many participants are there with the goal of running and nobody likes to have someone with another goal in mind there.

“What I would tell a new person coming in is, ‘Don’t think that you’re just going to come in and be the biggest hit in the world,'” he said.