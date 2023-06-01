Hanging explosives on doors, removing drugs from sea containers: in Rotterdam, boys are recruited to carry out these types of criminal activities. While the municipality is looking for solutions, Sheila Kamerman saw how a group of mothers try to prevent young people from ending up in crime in the first place.
Also read this article by Sheila Kamerman: In the Rotterdam district of Pendrecht, ‘Unwise mothers’ talk about loitering youth, street intimidation and explosions.
And this article by her and Bram Endedijk: The errand boys of the Rotterdam drug criminals do not want to be losers.
