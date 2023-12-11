Rotterdam officials raised the alarm from the end of 2020 about possible fraud and corruption in major real estate projects in the city. Nothing was done about their warnings, says investigative journalist Joep Dohmen. How can things go so wrong in the area of ​​integrity at a municipality?

Guest: Joep Dohmen Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Iris Verhulsdonk Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Walter Herfst, edited by NRC