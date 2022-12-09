Mexico.- During courtship and marriage, supporting each other is a fundamental part for everything to progress in a good way, and this is exactly what a married couple who went viral after being caught in a video understood very well. spa waxing.

The unusual image that has already added more than 10 million views was shared by the TikTok user, Miriam Ponce, (nathaly_ponce0827), who described that the video captured him when he went to the pools with his family and suddenly focused on his uncles.

“Are your uncles like that too or just mine?”wrote the young woman in the video, where you can see how the gentleman with a small razor helps his wife to shave her bikini area.

In response to this, many Internet users reacted with humor and others highlighted the emotional responsibility of the man, who supports his wife regardless of the situation.

“What a father, I wish my uncles were like that”, “the land belongs to those who work it”, “that’s what it’s called, trust, friendship and love”was the response of some TikTok users.