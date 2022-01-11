A fairly busy start to generation

Since November 2020 the world has witnessed the arrival of the new generation of consoles which was led by the Xbox Series X / S and the PS5. Although it should be a time of rejoicing for all gamers, this became a joy for only a few. Due to the shortage caused by the problems in its production derived from the COVID-19 very few had access to them.

Coupled with the limited supply, the problem of resellers and their deplorable practices arose. Every time the new ones became available Xbox or the PS5These were hoarded and resold at outrageously high prices. Over time the situation has normalized a bit and now we have a situation that could be considered as karma in action.

Some PS5 resellers were robbed

As we have already mentioned, the scarcity of new consoles have made them highly sought after, especially in these times. This sadly has caused the PS5 be the target of some crimes that have become violent. Fortunately in this recent history only material goods were lost.

The middle Durham Radio News reported that a couple of resellers of PS5 they were the victims of an assault, which left them without their consoles. According to the victims, they agreed to sell four of these systems with a buyer who contacted them online. The transaction would be carried out in a public square.

The pair of resellers arrived at the agreed place, like their ‘client’, when the market was already closed. The man who was supposed to buy them the PS5 pulled out a gun and threatened to take their consoles. He later got into his car and fled. Currently the police continue to search for the suspect of whom they have a description and the model of his car.

Faced with this situation, the local police indicated that people should be careful when making this type of sales. They recommend doing it in daylight, in a public place and always being accompanied by other people. Although they did not say this, perhaps you should exercise caution if what you are selling is a PS5.

