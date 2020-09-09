Highlights: Navbharat Times Online asked people’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office’s plundering

Voters openly expressed their opinion in our poll and thousands of voters flocked to give their views.

We gave three choices in front of the voters in the poll, in which 91% voters said that action on Kangana was in retaliation.

new Delhi

Eminent Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut found it too expensive to take ‘Panga’ from Shiv Sena. This political party, which was in power in Maharashtra, used its political and administrative power to have a bulldozer run at Kangana’s company Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. The sequence of allegations and counter-allegations about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will reach such an extent that hardly anyone was aware of it. People from every section, from politics to society, are giving their feedback on this action of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. We also asked our readers a question, what do you think about the action of BMC at Kangana’s office regarding illegal manufacturing?



This is the opinion of more than 91% of the voters

Readers participated enthusiastically in our poll and in a short time, about 30 thousand people gave their response. Most of them said that they found BMC’s action against Kangana motivated by a sense of revenge. By 3.30 pm, 28,679 (91.93%) people who took part in the poll did not appear to agree with the action on Kangana. At the same time, only 2,218 (7.11%) people considered this action to be correct.

After BJP-Sangh, Uddhav’s partner Sharad Pawar also came with Kangana

You can see that we wanted to know the opinion of the readers whether they consider this action against Kangana to be true or whether they consider it as a step taken in the spirit of revenge? We have also given an option to the readers who have not yet formed an opinion. The proportion of such people in the poll was less than 1 percent. Only 301 (0.96%) people said that action on Kangana is right or motivated by revenge, they cannot say. If you also want to keep your point by participating in this poll, then you can vote below …

Government of Maharashtra upset on social media

On the other hand, people are also openly expressing their feelings on social media. #DeathOfDemocracy, #KanganaRanaut, #ShameOnMahaGovt are among the top trends on Twitter. In addition, #BabarSena and #MatoShree are also trending. It is only from these trending words that people have expressed their anger against the Maharashtra government on Twitter. At the same time, Kangana’s opponents are also openly expressing their views on #WellDoneBMC.

Kangana said- Whatever done, well done

Kangana also gave her response on this whole matter. He released his statement on Twitter. In her video message, Kangana said that she is not afraid of such actions motivated by revenge.