With the arrest of the eldest son, after Ridouan Taghi, his heir to the throne is also in prison. At the age of 22, Faissal was already – out of necessity – pulling the strings of the crime empire. He mainly seems to be the man who managed the Taghi family’s enormous fortune. About trucks full of money coming to the Netherlands, investing in an ice cream factory in Morocco and the betrayal of his own father-in-law.

#Ridouan #Taghi #trained #son #prison #succeed #drug #empire