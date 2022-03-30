Home page world

Of: Delia Friess

Oligarchs and Putin confidants often value discretion. The fact that the Kremlin elite leads a life of luxury in the West often only becomes apparent when family members appear on social media.

Moscow – Due to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine* have the EU* and the USA* Sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs and high-ranking members of Russian government and business. Therefore are because of Ukraine War* also frozen many fortunes of the Russian elite.

Live officially Wladimir Putin* in Moscow* and his power clique, however, lead a modest and middle-class life. For example, at a press conference in 2008, Putin claimed that he “toiled like a slave.” He also likes to be portrayed as a disciplined and modest athlete in the country for state propaganda. However, the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny recently made public the construction of a magnificent palace by Putin.

Part of Putin’s image is probably his marriage: the Russian president was still officially married when there were rumors of a marriage in 2008 secret lover who is said to be living in Switzerland with several children together*, penetrated to the surface. However, the divorce from his wife did not take place until 2014. Such reports from Russian newspapers indicated strong repression by the Russian state.

Ukraine war: Instagram posts reveal luxury lives of Russian oligarchs

As the online portal Vice writes, many oligarchs are also moving out Russia* before leading a retired life. On the other hand, the general public only became aware of their wealth through their wives and children. The US online newspaper has been developing for a long time According to The Daily Beast, there is a new generation of extremely successful high society women in Russia who are active as influencers.*

War in Ukraine: The trail to oligarchs often leads through the social media channels of wives or children. (symbol photo) © Kirill Kukhmar/Imago Images

They like to flaunt their wealth on social networks with selfies of luxury yachts, parties or their privileged lives in western metropolises such as London or Paris. Maria Pevchikh from the Anti-Corruption Foundation also drew attention to the activities on Instagram & Co. The foundation was set up by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Ukraine War: Tracking down Russian oligarchs through Instagram

Igor Sechin is another example of how Kremlin supporters live their lives of luxury abroad: his penchant for secrecy has even earned Sechin the nickname “Darth Vader” in Russia, a reference to “Star Wars”. Sechin is considered a Kremlin confidante and is CEO of the Russian oil company Rosneft. As the owner of the luxury yacht St. Princess Olga, one of the largest and most expensive yachts in the world, he could not be assigned for a long time. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project revealed together with the journalist Roman Anin from the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 2016 that the yacht belongs to Putin’s longtime companion. He is said to have enormous influence on the Russian President. Also the former Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD*) can be photographed regularly with Sechin, as various photos show. Meanwhile, Putin is continuing to take rigorous action against press freedom in Russia: the Novaya Gazeta is now the last independent newspaper in Russia to shut down.

The journalists got on the trail of the oligarch through his second wife, who rarely appeared in public with Sechin, but regularly posted pictures of her life of luxury on social media channels. A yacht that could be assigned to St. Princess Olga was often visible in the background of her selfies. However, Sechin then sued the newspaper. In France* In the meantime, another yacht, the “Amore Vero”, which is also assigned to Sechin, has also been confiscated. Registration via companies and holdings abroad is a common method of disguising the owner of yachts. As a result, the Dilbar yacht could not initially be confiscated in the port of Hamburg.

War in Ukraine: This is how the children of oligarchs and Russian politicians flaunt their wealth

Polina Kovaleva is also one of the offspring of the Kremlin elite who lead a life of luxury abroad. She is considered the unofficial stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In addition to his wife, Lavrov is said to have had a lover for decades, according to various media, including the Daily Mail. According to the newspaper, Lavrov’s lover has also been using official flights for years. The 26-year-old daughter is studying in Great Britain* and is said to already own a £4.4 flat in the London borough of Kensington. While some Russians have been under sanctions as a result of the Ukraine conflict* suffering, Kovalova leads a luxurious life in the west. Lavrov himself is reportedly keen to be in Britain. In the meantime, Lavrov and Polina Kovalova have been sanctioned.

Russia: Selfies on Instagram as Ukraine war takes lives

Elizaveta Peskova is another example: she is the daughter of Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary, appointed by the government of Joe Biden* in one White House statement described as “Vladimir Putin’s press secretary and top purveyor of Vladimir Putin’s propaganda”. Peskowa’s daughter, on the other hand, claims that she made her fortune herself. She told Business Insider that she was caught off guard by the sanctions, and in particular by the accusation that they would “enable the war.” Shortly before, she had actually posted “No to war” on Instagram, but deleted her account shortly afterwards. Ukraine must be denazified, Peskova repeated the Kremlin’s propaganda afterwards.

"For me, that's completely unfair and unfounded," said Peskowa. "I was really surprised because it's strange to introduce sanctions against someone who is 24 years old and has nothing to do with the situation." However, the US and EU accuse her of being financially dependent on the situation in Russia and Ukraine to benefit. (df)