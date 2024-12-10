A loan for a cell phone, another for a tablet, one more for a trip… Sometimes a person starts asking for small loans for different situations and, in the end, End up with multiple debts with different interests. This can be a problem for the consumer in the long run.

What is the risk? If a person has five different loans, they will also have five different types of interests, therefore, You are probably overpaying money. In order to get out of this cycle, the solution is to acquire a debt reunification loan.

Debt reunification loan

And how does this product work? A debt consolidation loan provides enough money to settle all outstanding accounts and, in this way, the user ends up with only one debt and interest. Said another way allows you to reorganize pending accounts to pay the least amount of interest possible.

Currently, there are multiple entities that offer debt reunification loans. From Banqmi they remember that to choose the best loan the key is always to compare.

Cetelem, for example, has a debt reunification loan with which a person can obtain between 6,000 and 60,000 euros to be returned in a period that ranges between 48 and 60 months. Regarding interest, the minimum NIR is 14.99% and the minimum APR is 17.67%.

For its part, Younited Credit offers a loan of up to 50,000 euros with a return period maximum of 84 months. One of the main advantages of this entity is that it provides the money in less than 48 hours once you have received the request. Furthermore, it does not charge commissions for either total or partial amortization.

Go Bravo also provides a debt consolidation service, but it is not a loan itself. This entity studies the profile of the users and makes a personalized plan so that they can reunify your debt and manage it in the most efficient way possible. It is for this reason that they do not offer specific financing and a return period, but it will always depend on the client’s needs.

Do you need more than 100,000 euros? These are your options

It may happen that a person’s debts have risen to six figures. For these cases there are also debt reunification loans.

One of the options for consumers who find themselves in this situation is Capital Loan. With this entity they will be able to get a minimum of 10,000 euros and a maximum of 300,000 to be returned between 60 and 240 installments. Likewise, this entity accepts people who are on defaulter lists such as ASNEF or RAI. In this case, the applicant will have to provide a home as collateral to be eligible for this financing.

Another entity that can stand out in this field is Préstamo Digital. Market a loan between 10,000 and 500,000 euros. Regarding the repayment period, the user will be able to return the money in 20 years at most. Like Capital Loan, it is necessary to provide a property as collateral and, in addition, it accepts people who are on defaulter lists.

In short, there are multiple debt reunification loans adapted to the different circumstances that users have. If a person needs to take out a loan of these characteristics, the first thing they should do is write down what you need and then analyze the different options to see which one fits your situation best. The ideal is to ask for the right amount to settle the debts, not one euro more.