In Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization at the end of September. Since then, some men have tried to flee military service – including Dimitri.

Moscow/Kiev – Dmitri is a reservist in the Russian army and he should have been fighting against Ukraine long ago. But the young man does not want to go to the front. “Anyone who participates in this outrage will remain defiled for the rest of their lives,” says Dmitri. In order not to have to join the military, he plays a risky game of hide-and-seek with the authorities.

“Category 1, health status B” is written in Dmitri’s service record. This makes him one of those men who were the first to be drafted in the partial mobilization at the end of September. But Dmitri ignored his draft and has lived in constant fear of being arrested ever since. Neither his true name nor his whereabouts may be given – those were his conditions for an interview.

For him, the Russian military operation in Ukraine is a “barbaric act, an absolute crime”

Since President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization at the end of September, hundreds of thousands of reservists have had to report for duty. But some – no one knows how many – did not follow the order. Theoretically, it is possible to be released for professional or health reasons. However, it is uncertain whether such an application will be approved. Many men fled abroad. Conscientious objectors who could not or did not want to flee use tricks to avoid forced conscription or imprisonment.



Dmitri’s mobilization order was delivered to his old place of residence, where he no longer lives. He shows his passport, which also shows his former address. “The property manager there got my summons and tried to serve it to me. But she couldn’t because I hadn’t lived in the building for over three months.”

Dmitri is in his 20s and did part of his military service in the Paratroopers, an elite unit. Eight men in his circle of acquaintances were drafted. Some managed to be freed, others are now fighting in Ukraine. Dmitri definitely doesn’t want that. For him, the Russian military operation in Ukraine is a “barbaric act, an absolute crime”. He has relatives in Ukraine and dreams of meeting them one day.

It would have been safest to leave the country before being drafted

In order not to attract attention, Dmitri moves only in his region and works from home for an IT company abroad. Strict “digital hygiene” is important, says Dmitri. That means he’s using tools that prevent his phone or computer from being tracked. And he avoids security cameras because of the facial recognition software. In his deep, calm voice, Dmitri talks about other tactics for escaping military service: moving and not registering, “settling in a godforsaken town” or hiding in a big city. But the fear remains.

It would have been safest to leave the country before being drafted. But Dmitri stayed because he didn’t want to leave his girlfriend and her child behind. Leaving the country is now dangerous because conscripts can be arrested at the border. Dmitri is concerned about rumors of an imminent second wave of mobilizations and fears that military commissariats are getting better at ferreting out holdouts. If caught, he faces charges of insubordination. ROMAIN COLAS

