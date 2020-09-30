He now works for Northern Helicopter, a company in Emden, which specializes in air rescue for the offshore industry in the North and Baltic Seas as well as ambulance flights. Koch’s most important piece of equipment is an EC 155, an approximately 2,000 hp multipurpose helicopter from Airbus Helicopters, with a top speed of an impressive 324 kilometers per hour.

“Out at sea every minute counts”

This fast pace is an invaluable asset when it comes to operations like today’s. Because “out there at sea, every minute counts,” as Koch says. And that’s why he and his team give everything to be on site on time – even if he knows, of course, that today’s emergency call from the Baltic Sea was not a real alarm, but the prelude to a lavishly staged exercise.

The script for this comes largely from the pen of Volker Seibert, founder and boss of ISC Training & Assembly. The Rostock company has been training specialists in the areas of occupational safety and emergency medicine since 2008 and is one of the most important training providers for the offshore industry.

Comprehensive scenario

On this day, however, ISC does not act alone, but together with numerous partners. And the cooperation works flawlessly, shortly after the emergency call of the “Krebs Helios” the ship is already encircled by a small armada: The rescue cruiser “Theo Fischer” of the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked People (DGzRS) is there, the fire-fighting ship “Albert Wegener” the Rostock professional fire brigade and several escort ships, including the “Jan Maat”.

Despite the high-tech on board, there are always emergencies on the North and Baltic Seas

However, the main role is played by the helicopter, which is always manned by five people on such missions. One of them is emergency doctor Rolf Engelmann, who completed his first rescue flight in 2012 and has been participating regularly since then. A lot of work is waiting for him today, because Volker Seibert and his partners have come up with an extensive scenario.

The water temperature is 16 degrees Celsius

And so Engelmann first has to take care of the two men who are floating next to the “Krebs Helios” in the 16 degree cold Baltic Sea. It’s pretty choppy today, contrary to what we thought, and that doesn’t make things any easier. The waves are so high at times that you have to look carefully to discover them. So one of the two lights a flare and shows the helicopter the way.

A few minutes later, pilot Koch spotted him and hovers 15 meters above the men. Now is the time for the emergency doctor: he can be quickly rappeled down with the winch, hooks in the first shipwrecked man and signals to the colleagues above him with his hand to be hoisted up again.

The helicopter weighs around 5 tons

Maneuvers of this kind are always a challenge, even for experienced pilots like Roland Koch. From his seat he cannot see the area under the helicopter, so he is completely dependent on the commands of his colleagues.

But that’s not the first time Koch has done this, that quickly becomes clear. He holds the five-ton aircraft calmly in the air and routinely sets the hoisted people down on the deck of the rescue cruiser “Theo Fischer”. After a good hour, the crew members are safe, and Koch flies a few more maneuvers before returning to the home base in Güttin on Rügen.

The troubled Baltic Sea is causing problems

Meanwhile, the first real “victim” of the day is cared for on the “Jan Maat”. The choppy sea has taken its toll and affected an employee of the new ISC subsidiary in Austria so much that he vomited like a torrent.

He runs three more times to the stern of the ship, then hangs limply over the railing and waits in resignation for the event to end. “The poor guy”, mumbles one of the passengers, “that should have been his first and last trip to the Baltic Sea.”