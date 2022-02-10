Where Red Bull normally had a hand in revealing a new car in a temporary livery, yesterday they did it exactly the other way around. The freshly unveiled Red Bull F1 car is wearing the new jacket, but the car itself is not the car Max will be racing with.

In the corridors of the internet, yesterday’s event is therefore also referred to as the big sponsor unveiling. The real news is that software company Oracle is paying $100 million a year to replace the Honda logo. This contract runs for five years.

A show chassis supplied by the FIA

on reddit reports an employee of one of the suppliers in F1. Normally we’re a little wary of anonymous people who claim to work somewhere and have insider information, but in this case, the poster has been verified as an industry contributor by the subreddit’s administrators.

And even if it weren’t an actual employee, you can confirm his story from the photos from Red Bull. The car in the photos is in fact an FIA-supplied show chassis and it is almost exactly the same car the FIA ​​unveiled last year as ‘the F1 car of 2022’. Only the front wing was slightly modified.

This is the F1 show car as the FIA ​​unveiled it in 2021 | Photo: © FIA

The FIA ​​had a number of these show models produced. These are rolling mock-ups with no working parts. So the RB18 shown yesterday has no engine, no working suspension and probably no working brakes either.

The cars in the reveals are all very similar

The F1 teams’ cars unveiled will all be very similar, but this is because they are not the final cars. The teams have undoubtedly come up with their own adjustments and will show their own variations on things like the front wing in the first race weekend.

Why the unveiled F1 cars aren’t the real ones yet

There are quite a few reasons for that. In any case, teams prefer to keep all their changes under wraps for as long as possible. You don’t want a competing team to run off with your cleverness. After all, they still have a month to copy everything. In addition, it is also very easy. The factory can continue to tinker with the real RB18 while the paint and sticker department gives a show car its colors.

McLaren would show the real car

According to the Reddit user, Mercedes bought eight show cars, Alpine three and Aston Martin also three. Red Bull is said to have purchased an unknown number of show chassis. Probably the car Haas showed is an early development of the real car.

For example, the rear of the Haas is slimmer than that of the show car | Photo: © Haas

The insider also believes that McLaren will reveal a car on Friday that is not a show car. Like the Haas, it is probably an early development of the final car that Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will soon be racing in. We will probably only see the really definitive F1 cars for 2022 during the second round of test days in Bahrain on March 10.