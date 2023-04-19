If it is up to the government, childcare should be almost free for everyone by 2025. In Zeeuws-Vlaanderen they are anticipating this with an experiment. Reporter Sezen Moeliker visited one of the free shelter locations and saw satisfied parents, children and employees. Is this the prospect for the whole of the Netherlands?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].
- Guest:
- Sezen Moeliker
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Ruben Pest & Iris Verhulsdonk
- Edit:
- Marco Raphorst
- Photo:
- Walter van Vooren
#realistic #free #childcare
Leave a Reply