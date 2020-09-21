Journalist Pradeep Singh’s daughter in Sultanpur jail of Uttar Pradesh was publicly held hostage by some people on Monday. After this, he opened fire in front of his door and escaped. Police arrived at the scene three hours after the incident. Shortly thereafter, the teenager was hospitalized in critical condition. His condition here remains critical. Doctors have referred him to Lucknow for treatment. This incident was carried out due to ground rivalry. After this incident, people have questioned the police.

This incident is from Angar village of Tundarsa Majre of Balderi police station area. Village resident journalist Pradeep Singh’s girl Shraddha Singh was pouring water on the tap located at her door. Meanwhile, accused Subhash, Mahanth, Jaykaran resident Parsauli reached and tied his hands, mouth and feet and sprayed kerosene on him. Then the teenager escaped by setting him on fire. People helped her when the teenager screamed after the fire. The family brought him to CHC Dhanpatganj. The teenager was 90 percent burned. Here doctors referred him to the Trauma Center Lucknow in critical condition. Police arrived at the scene after three hours, ignoring the brutal murder attempt.

What is the whole matter?

In the early days of the lockdown, an 80-year-old man injured during a mutiny in the police station area died during treatment. Police registered a murder case against 13 people, including Pradeep, a journalist from the area, and picked up 8 people from the hospital in an injured state and put them in jail. In this case, the name of 12 other accused and openly giving protection of police to an unknown, was the cause of this incident.

Question on police

It is said that the role of Akhilesh Singh, the president of the Baldirai police station, was suspicious from the beginning. That is because he opposed the burial of the old man’s body in the Khatauni land of Pradeep Singh, resident of Tundarsa Angar, Thane Balderi area. This is where the quarrel started and later both sides fought fiercely. Dozens of people, including passers-by were injured and 5 bikes were set ablaze.