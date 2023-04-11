Why it was known that Rahm would come back
The Spaniard had to face worse weather conditions than
Koepka the second and third day, but he still held up like a giant.
The roadmap to the green jacket
Rahm joins Sam Snead (1952) as the only players to win Augusta
despite double bogeying his first hole of the tournament.
Pair
4
5
4
3
4
3
4
5
4
4
4
3
5
4
5
3
4
4
72
R1
6
4
3
3
4
3
3
3
4
4
4
3
4
4
4
2
4
3
65
Pair
4
5
4
3
4
3
4
5
4
4
4
3
5
4
5
3
4
4
72
R2
4
5
4
3
4
3
4
4
3
4
4
2
5
4
4
4
3
5
69
Hole
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
eleven
12
13
14
fifteen
16
17
18
TOTAL
Hole
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
eleven
12
13
14
fifteen
16
17
18
TOTAL
hole 1
Rahm began his participation
in his seventh Augusta with double
bogey after four putts on hole 1.
He himself did not remember the last
time he had four putts
on a putting green After that the storm
perfect and maybe the smack in
the forehead I needed to
take any kind of pressure off.
Nine under par in the following
17 holes. No one had done 65 hits
after starting with double bogey
or worse. Historical.
hole 17
When the rain poured the most in
Augusta and the bogeys did not stop
to appear on the cards came
rahm and took a birdie out of
where it did not exist. a putt
prodigious from the antegreen
about 6 meters to make it clear
to the whole field that the conditions
weather conditions were not going to be
a factor for him.
Pair
4
5
4
3
4
3
4
5
4
4
4
3
5
4
5
3
4
4
72
R3
4
4
4
4
5
3
3
4
4
4
4
3
6
4
5
4
4
4
73
Pair
4
5
4
3
4
3
4
5
4
4
4
3
5
4
5
3
4
4
72
R4
4
5
3
3
4
3
4
4
5
4
4
3
4
3
5
3
4
4
69
Hole
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
eleven
12
13
14
fifteen
16
17
18
TOTAL
Hole
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
eleven
12
13
14
fifteen
16
17
18
TOTAL
hole 7
The interruption due to rain
He left 30 holes for Sunday
for playing. Rahm went out to four
disadvantage shots but with
an ace up the sleeve on the green
from hole 7. The one from Barrika putteaba
for birdie while the leader,
Brooks Koepka, did it for
pair. He did not miss, he holed it for everything
the middle while Koepka missed.
A preview of the gale that
would come later
hole 14
Jon Rahm’s Second Hit
from the rough on the right side
hole 14 is just history
of the Augusta Masters. with the need
to play a ball lying open by
the presence of a tree in front,
Barrika’s took a single hit
available to the very privileged.
He left her practically given and it was
the moment where everyone already
learned that the edition of this Masters
Augusta 2023 was leaving for Spain.
The fourth Spanish winner in Augusta
The Lion of Barrika joins Severiano Ballesteros,
Txema Olazábal and Sergio García in the list of winners. Only
America has more jackets
green than Spain.
The trophy that
raise
the bearers of
the green jacket
it’s made up of
of 900 pieces
silver and
It represents
the clubhouse
from Augusta.
The green jacket is the greatest
club symbol. Is delivered
Masters winner since 1929.
The champion guards it for a year.
Sources consulted: masters.com – Getty and own elaboration.
