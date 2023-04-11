Why it was known that Rahm would come back

The Spaniard had to face worse weather conditions than Koepka the second and third day, but he still held up like a giant.

The roadmap to the green jacket

Rahm joins Sam Snead (1952) as the only players to win Augusta despite double bogeying his first hole of the tournament.

Pair 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 72

R1 6 4 3 3 4 3 3 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 2 4 3 65

R2 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 2 5 4 4 4 3 5 69

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 eleven 12 13 14 fifteen 16 17 18 TOTAL

hole 1 Rahm began his participation in his seventh Augusta with double bogey after four putts on hole 1. He himself did not remember the last time he had four putts on a putting green After that the storm perfect and maybe the smack in the forehead I needed to take any kind of pressure off. Nine under par in the following 17 holes. No one had done 65 hits after starting with double bogey or worse. Historical.

hole 17 When the rain poured the most in Augusta and the bogeys did not stop to appear on the cards came rahm and took a birdie out of where it did not exist. a putt prodigious from the antegreen about 6 meters to make it clear to the whole field that the conditions weather conditions were not going to be a factor for him.

R3 4 4 4 4 5 3 3 4 4 4 4 3 6 4 5 4 4 4 73

R4 4 5 3 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 3 4 4 69

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 eleven 12 13 14 fifteen 16 17 18 TOTAL

hole 7 The interruption due to rain He left 30 holes for Sunday for playing. Rahm went out to four disadvantage shots but with an ace up the sleeve on the green from hole 7. The one from Barrika putteaba for birdie while the leader, Brooks Koepka, did it for pair. He did not miss, he holed it for everything the middle while Koepka missed. A preview of the gale that would come later

hole 14 Jon Rahm’s Second Hit from the rough on the right side hole 14 is just history of the Augusta Masters. with the need to play a ball lying open by the presence of a tree in front, Barrika’s took a single hit available to the very privileged. He left her practically given and it was the moment where everyone already learned that the edition of this Masters Augusta 2023 was leaving for Spain.

The fourth Spanish winner in Augusta

The Lion of Barrika joins Severiano Ballesteros, Txema Olazábal and Sergio García in the list of winners. Only America has more jackets green than Spain.

The trophy that raise the bearers of the green jacket it’s made up of of 900 pieces silver and It represents the clubhouse from Augusta.

The green jacket is the greatest club symbol. Is delivered Masters winner since 1929. The champion guards it for a year.