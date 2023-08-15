Ahen Jane Birkin died in mid-July at the age of 76, the obituaries kept reading about the other Birkin, who would not have existed in the first place without the singer and actress. We are talking about the Hermès-Birkin, the epitome of a luxury object. Jane Birkin was already a star back then, in jeans, ballet flats and a leather jacket, just the way you looked in Paris in the 1970s when you wanted to be seen at film parties or at demonstrations among women’s rights activists. She carried her belongings with her in a simple raffia basket from Portugal.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

A few years later, in the early 1980s, she happened to be sitting next to the then boss of Hermès, Jean-Louis Dumas, on a flight from Paris to London and drew on a sick bag what the leather bag of her choice should look like. This became the Birkin bag, one of the first models for a handbag with a waiting list. Jane Birkin then wore Birkins too (and had at least one of them, with clearly visible signs of wear, sold at Bonhams auction house in London for £119,000 two years ago). But her basket, the anti-Birkin-Birkin bag, so to speak, stayed by her side.



The first Birkin bag: Jane Birkin with her raffia basket at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976

Image: Getty



Of course, the majority of basket bags are still not expensive today, and many people continue to bring home an XL model from Portugal or Italy. But if at the height of Jane Birkin’s twentieth century the raffia basket could be viewed as the opposite of a luxury item, then the handbag scene has taken a different turn since then.

On Instagram, these days of August, you can’t help but notice what influencers wear when they’re somewhere with a sea view, in Comporta, on the Amalfi Coast, in Saint-Tropez. And if you set foot in one of our luxury boutiques, you’ll also see straw bags everywhere – with logos from Loewe, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Celine. The entry-level prices of luxury straw bags in 2023 are more likely to resemble those of the first Birkin bags from the 1980s than the basket that Birkin bought from a Portuguese fisherman back then, and the question arises as to whether you need someone to guard such a model when you want to go swimming.

In the course of her life, however, Jane Birkin came up with a third bag solution: the Hermès Birkin bag had also become too heavy for her because of all the stuff she always had with her, she told the “Wall Street Journal” in Year 2021. “I’ll stuff my coat pockets full instead.”