Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Split

An arrest shortly before the start of the state parliament – but the new AfD faction probably has further potential for a shift to the right. Also from Upper Bavaria.

Munich – After the Bavarian election and the first meetings, it is a fact: the AfD is now, at least formally, the opposition leader in Bavaria’s state parliament. The gains in voter favor will also have consequences in terms of content: 18 members of the AfD parliamentary group are now sitting in the state parliament. One of them has already made a scandal. Shortly before the inaugural meeting, AfD MP Daniel Halemba was arrested on suspicion of sedition. But that could have just been the beginning of further excitement surrounding the state parliament AfD.

The MPs have already re-elected their right-winger Katrin Ebner-Steiner as parliamentary group leader and the Munich fraternity member Markus Walbrunn as deputy managing director. The parliamentary group leadership enjoys his “full trust,” said new parliamentarian Oskar Lipp Merkur.de from Ippen.Media. The clear majorities in the group are a “sign of departure”. However, Lipp himself travels in relevant circles.

AfD parliamentary group leader Katrin Ebner-Steiner at the inaugural meeting of the AfD state parliament. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Research by the Bavarian Radio shortly after the election – radically to the right. It’s not just Halemba who has already caught the eye: several new MPs have contacts with the conspiracy theorizing “lateral thinking” movement, the “Identitarian Movement” classified as “right-wing extremist” by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the officially disbanded ethnic “wing” of the AfD around Björn Höcke or the right-wing fraternity milieu , he found BR out of here.

It is also worth taking a look at the new state parliament members Lipp from Ingolstadt and Walbrunn from Munich. Lipp made it into parliament as second on the AfD list in the Upper Bavaria district. Walbrunn followed him in third place on the list.

The AfD’s newcomers: Markus Walbrunn spread anti-Semitic conspiracy stories

The new AfD parliamentary group elected the Munich city councilor Walbrunn as deputy parliamentary manager. According to his own statements, he is a member of the powerful Stauffia association. Like the Munich fraternity Danubia, it is a member of the right-wing umbrella organization “Deutsche Burschenschaft”. However, the Danubia is monitored by the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Stauffia is not. She describes herself as a “liberal-conservative”; most recently, members of the AfD, as well as those from the Free Voters, appeared at the Stauffia men’s association. A look at his social media channels shows how Walbrunn feels about liberalism.

At rallies, AfD member of the state parliament Markus Walbrunn takes a tough tone. © IMAGO/Sachelle Babbar

Walbrunn, who studied political science, spoke of “climate Bolsheviks” at at least two rallies during the state election campaign. In a video shared on the TikTok platform, he emphasized that he wanted to “show the flag against any form of cultural Marxism.” “Cultural Marxism” refers to an anti-Semitic conspiracy narrative that drove the right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik.

Right-wing extremism researchers Samuel Salzborn and Matthias Quent noted in 2020 that it was the “equivalent to the National Socialist delusion of ‘Jewish cultural Bolshevism’”. Walbrunn was for Merkur.de could not be reached for comment despite multiple email requests. The AfD parliamentary group also initially left a request unanswered.

Fraternity with connections to the “New Right”

In 2018, Erik Lehnert, managing director of the so-called Institute for State Policy (IfS), appeared at Stauffia. This emerges from an announcement on the IfS website. The IfS is an association of right-wing conservative to right-wing extremist academics and has been observed by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as “certainly right-wing extremist” since April 2023. It is attributed to the so-called “New Right”.

Lehnert spoke about “types of resistance to the abolition of Germany”. Such stories are an expression of a right-wing radical “cultural pessimism,” argued Quent in his 2019 book “Germany on the far right.”

AfD man Lipp compares the right-wing extremist Identitarian movement with the environmental NGO Greenpeace

Lipp is someone who strikes a comparatively moderate tone. He doesn’t talk about escape and migration without being asked and sticks to the topic being discussed. Lipp “did not want to evaluate” the attitudes and contacts of the new MPs; he emphasized the AfD’s nationwide decision to be incompatible with the “Identitarian Movement”. From the alleged contacts of his party colleague Franz Schmid, also newly elected to the Maximilianeum, through whom the BR reported that he “didn’t notice anything.” As Lipp with Merkur.de Daniel Halemba had not yet been arrested.

Supporters of the “Identitarian Movement” at a demonstration in Halle in 2019. Since then, the group has become increasingly irrelevant in public. © Sachelle Babbar/IMAGO

However, Lipp calls the “Identitarian Movement” an NGO and, when asked, compares it with the environmental protection organization Greenpeace. Lipp and Schmid also seem to know each other: a photo from the Junge Alternative Bayern Telegram channel from October 2022 shows both of them smiling next to each other.

AfD Ingolstadt hangs “Deport dangerous people” poster over black left-wing candidates

Since 2020, Lipp has been sitting on the Ingolstadt city council as co-leader of the AfD parliamentary group. The Green city council leader Barbara Leininger calls him Merkur.de-Conversation with the “quiet Mr. Lipp”. He himself says he only gets in touch when he “really has something to say.” Upon request from Merkur.de City councilors from the CSU, SPD, FDP, Left and Greens also agree: the AfD appears rather reserved in Ingolstadt. Franz Wöhrl, chairman of the CSU city council group, says he is “glad that they aren’t saying anything” and that the AfD Ingolstadt is moving for him “at the same time.” SPD parliamentary group leader Christian De Lapuente said that the AfD “almost never” votes as a unit.

Roland Meier (Left) accuses the AfD Ingolstadt-Eichstätt of engaging in “personal intimidation”. Meier alluded to an AfD poster that was hung above the election poster of the black left-wing direct candidate Malik Diao with the slogan “Deport those in danger.” This happened in Lipp’s Eichstätt district.

Lipp says that “one could assume a certain allusion,” but it was a coincidence and he only found out about it afterwards. He considers the commitment to the free-democratic basic order and against misanthropy and extremism in the coalition agreement between the CSU and Free Voters “to be self-evident that no one questions.”

Oskar Lipp from the Upper Bavaria AfD fears demonstrations of power by “left woke circles”

Lipp hopes for a place on the economics or agriculture committee. His campaign newspaper exudes a certain economic liberalism – reducing taxes and duties and cutting bureaucracy. So far so factual. In socio-political terms, he opposes “gender madness” and “climate extremism”. For Lipp, the children’s book readings by drag queens and kings in the Munich city library are a “demonstration of power by left-wing woke circles in public space”.

When asked what “climate extremism” is, he says: “Climate extremists reject our system.” He opposes the “fight against the car”. He explicitly refers to the blockades of the “last generation”. The head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, however, repeatedly expressed the assessment that the “Last Generation” was “not extremist”.

The top staff of the AfD: coming and going View photo series

New AfD MP in the state parliament: Oskar Lipp was a steward at the “lateral thinking” event

In 2021, the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution described parts of the “lateral thinking” scene as “security-threatening, anti-democratic efforts”. Merkur.de There is a photo by Oskar Lipp from January 2022. It shows him with a folder on his arm next to the organizer of the so-called “Gallery of Horrors”. This should show alleged vaccination deaths. In July 2022, the pensioner was sentenced to a fine of 90 daily rates by the Landsberg district court for trivializing the Holocaust in his “gallery”.

Lipp himself explained that he had “subscribed to some Telegram channels” and that was why he was there. He was “spontaneously asked” if he could help as a steward. One of the central figures in the Ingolstadt “lateral thinking” scene, Daniele D., writes down Merkur.de-Question: Oskar Lipp “participated in the demonstrations as a citizen”.

Kilian Beck