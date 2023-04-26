For Arline Geronimus, avoiding the spotlight had become a way of life. Three decades ago, she put forward an idea that was unconventional for the time: that the constant stress of living in a racist society could lead to poor health for marginalized groups.

Geronimus, then a 32-year-old public health researcher at the University of Michigan, had spent three years collecting data on more than 300,000 pregnant women to explain the wide racial disparities in infant mortality rates. Back then, more than twice as many black babies died in their first year of life as white babies. She assumed that high teen pregnancy rates among black women were to blame.

Instead, Geronimus’s research found that babies of black adolescents were healthier than babies of black women over the age of 20. Younger women, he posited, had given birth after enduring fewer years of racism-induced stress.

She called this particular form of chronic stress “wear and tear,” evoking rock that is eroded by constant exposure to the elements. She first presented her findings to the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1990.

The negative reaction was immediate. The Children’s Defense Fund, a progressive organization, expressed outrage that the group thought Geronimus’ conclusion was that teen pregnancy wasn’t all bad. Former students of the University of Michigan pressured the President of the university to fire her from the university. She received death threats at her home from anonymous people.

“I was pretty traumatized, so I took refuge in my job,” Geronimus said.

In the years that followed, Geronimus, now 66, stopped attending conferences and rarely spoke to reporters (he admitted that this interview got on his nerves). But, with the ongoing support of the University of Michigan, he has published more than 130 articles, expanding and reinforcing the evidence of burnout well beyond black mothers. He has studied Latina mothers and white people in Appalachian Kentucky, among other groups, and has repeatedly shown that people who experience high levels of chronic stress as a result of their identities and circumstances have poorer health outcomes.

Simultaneously, researchers from multiple disciplines have linked the unrelenting strain of discrimination to premature aging and dysfunction of the immune, cardiovascular, metabolic, and endocrine systems.

That body of evidence, which Geronimus describes in his new book, “Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Injust Society,” has made her an “icon ” and provided a framework for understanding health inequities that goes beyond blaming poor health on lifestyle choices or faulty genetics, said Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor at Yale School of Medicine.

“There is a strong line from his work on burnout to what we now call social determinants of health,” Núñez-Smith said.

Although many people experience stress on a daily basis, surveys have repeatedly found that people of color and those of lower socioeconomic status report more frequent and severe rates of stress.

Breed-based stress also has a physically powerful and persistent quality.

In a series of studies between 1999 and 2009 and clinical sessions, Elizabeth Brondolo, a professor of psychology at St. John’s University in New York, and her colleagues examined the physiological impact of racist behavior, finding that the body and the mind cannot easily shake off its effects.

For example, in one study, participants who reported being on the receiving end of racist behavior experienced elevated blood pressure for a prolonged period, even while they were sleeping.

“That’s really the key to what Geronimus is talking about: there was no recovery,” Brondolo said.

By: ALISHA HARIDASANI GUPTA