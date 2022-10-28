Saving money is one of the best financial habits, but at the same time, one of the most difficult. It is there, where the famous appear pyramids to save easy moneyor so they say, that they are risk schemes that in Debate we recommend you not to use.

Although we all want to save and have capital, it is best to use methods that we can control and not risk what little we have. How do pyramids work to really save money?

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (CONDUSEF), pyramids to save money promise those who enter them to invest an amount, which can be multiplied up to eight times.

That sounds too good to be true and obviously it’s not real. Despite this, there are still people who seek to carry them out, taking advantage of the need of people who want to raise a significant amount of money and thus manage to surprise them.

Years ago, in Mexico there were very famous cases of fraud, especially through social networks. Some of these fraud schemes used catchy names like the following:

flower of abundance

gratitude cells

Solidarity Bags

Circle of Prosperity

Friendship Wheel, among others.

In addition to social networks, these types of “savings” schemes are often promoted by word of mouth or by messaging services such as WhatsApp.

How do pyramids work to save money?

According to the Condusef; pyramids to save money work in a particular way, but they are based on a leader or organizer. It is this person who appears at the top of the pyramid or at the center of the so-called “flower of abundance”.

Normally, this person has two people who support him and they have the task of recruiting two more people each. Those two people, in turn, must add two additional people and this scheme continues until the members can reach tens or hundreds of participants.

All those below begin to contribute money and the one at the top of the pyramid or center of the flower is relieved by the next person below. In this way, everyone contributes with the hope that the time will come when they are at the top of the pyramid or at the center of the flower and with that, receive the money from all the other participants.

What normally happens is that those who receive the money stop contributing once they have their capital and those who come down, in order to have a significant amount of money, have to maintain the effort to continue recruiting new participants so that the base of the pyramid of “investors” continues to grow and finance the money of those who reach the center of the flower or the top of the pyramid.

What typically happens is that these groups collapse, becoming unsustainable, causing the “investment” chains to break and those people who spent months putting money into the pyramid, leave empty-handed.

The worst thing is that if a person brings in two others and they fail in their contributions, they are pressured to cover the money that the “investors” for whom that person is responsible did not pay. It is also common that a fund of money is required in advance as “insurance” that the person will cover her obligations with the pyramid.

It goes without saying that these types of savings schemes are not official nor are they recognized by any financial authority. Therefore, it is best to resort to financial institutions regulated by the authorities and avoid falling into risks.

The so-called “tandas” are another very common savings scheme and although they are usually less problematic than pyramid schemes, they are usually also a risk where you can lose money. The best thing is to put the money in a bank that, in addition, can generate some kind of return for it.