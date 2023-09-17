Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

Vladimir Putin is giving oligarchs tax benefits to lure them back to Russia. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Vladimir Smirnov

At the beginning of the Ukraine war, the Russian rich ended up on the EU sanctions lists. Nevertheless, they bring their assets back to Russia. The driver is Vladimir Putin.

Moscow – Wealthy Russians have, at least since the outbreak of the Ukraine war a difficult situation in western countries. After President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country in spring 2022, the Russian financial aristocracy often ended up on the EU’s sanctions lists. The term “Putin’s oligarchs” gave them a stigma that some of them have now successfully combated. Dozens are currently suing against the sanctions.

Meanwhile, other empires continue to feel the pressure of Western sanctions. In the midst of war in the Ukraine They are therefore trying to bring their assets back to Russia. So far, at least 50 billion US dollars are said to have been removed from Europe. Putin apparently knows about the great influence of the oligarchs on the Russian economy, which has been struggling for months because of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin therefore ensures welcoming conditions.

Russian oligarchs bring assets to Russia: EU sanctions are costly

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war almost a year and a half ago, Western nations have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia’s political leadership. Here, especially rich people were on the sanctions lists. Their assets in other European countries were frozen and yachts confiscated. But the measures apparently also hit the wrong people: a few days after a ruling by the European Union Court, the EU states lifted sanctions against the Russian businessman Alexander Schulgin. This emerges from the EU Official Journal. The punitive measures against the entrepreneurs Farchad Akhmedov and Grigory Berjoskin were also lifted.

Reported separately from current developments Bloombergthat a large proportion of those affected have brought their money back to Russia from abroad – despite their accounts being frozen. It is said that the Kremlin exerted pressure in this regard. There is a long tradition of Russian citizens outsourcing their assets to the EU: for years, Russian offshore companies were considered the preferred method of the financial elite – but this has now become costly.

Putin wants to bring wealth to Russia: tax benefits for the rich since the outbreak of the Ukraine war

Since Wladimir Putin is increasingly pushing his compatriots to bring their assets back to Russia, it has become more difficult for the rich to keep their money in countries that are considered “unfriendly.” However, the Kremlin boss is using several measures to attract his wealthy compatriots. How Bloomberg further writes, he has invalidated double taxation agreements and increased the costs of protecting assets in havens such as Cyprus and Malta. There are also further tax advantages for companies based in Russia.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo series

“The connection between Russia and Cyprus is currently not working particularly well in terms of money transfers,” says Alexei Kuznetsov, managing director of B1 Group (audit service provider in Russia), quoted. The result: companies would increasingly return to Russia. While “Putin’s oligarchs” are trying to be more closely tied to Russia again using the problems with money transfers, foreign companies are finding it increasingly difficult to leave the state because the Kremlin now demands a fee of at least 10 percent of the company’s value.

Sanctions against the rich: Three billionaires sued the EU – Putin’s spokesman calls them traitors

Russia’s rich elite has been considered the real power in the state for years. Her money gives her great influence on politics and society. For this reason, many empires ended up on the West’s sanctions lists at the beginning of the Ukraine war. The fact that three oligarchs are no longer on the black list despite their closeness to Putin also caused a lot of discussion in the Kremlin: Moscow spoke of “traitors”. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the development as follows: “We know that there are entrepreneurs who stoop to anti-Russian positions and who are trying (…) to get out of the sanctions.” (feb/dpa/afp)