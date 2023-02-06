He wanted to “hang the Georgian President by the balls” and fire a “rocket” at Downing Street. Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic tone is harsh.

Emmanuel Macron speaks with Vladimir Putin (left) via video conference in 2020. Two years later, Putin tells the Frenchman that he has to comply, whether he likes it or not. Image: dpa

Diplomatic customs are boring. And that’s what they should do: if the public found out what the heads of state and government really said in an “open exchange of views,” the waves in the respective dispute would beat even higher. So the calculation behind the comment. But what if you are dealing with someone on the other side who breaks far more important rules in international cooperation?

With regard to the Russian President, it is striking that his Western interlocutors sometimes reveal details about their exchanges with Vladimir Putin. In such cases, the Kremlin criticizes the breach of diplomatic customs and rejects some reports. But the picture that the revelations paint of Putin corresponds exactly to that which is also made clear by his public appearances: Russia’s ruler threatens opponents, including with nuclear weapons, uses coarse language and appreciates sport.