From: Florian Naumann

Russia is fighting for influence – and not just with military weapons. Putin wants to sow a “feeling of insecurity” in the EU, says a Latvian foreign policy expert.

Strasbourg – The EU-States are alarmed. Some of them quite officially: As early as the beginning of 2023, Sweden’s domestic intelligence service raised the alarm about a “serious threat” from Russia. This is not about a military attack on NATO, but also if Bundeswehr people consider it possible It’s about sabotage – and about exerting influence.

These concerns affect the entire Union: The former Latvian Foreign Minister Sandra Kalniete sat on the EU Parliament’s recent special committee on “influencing democratic elections” and, according to her own account, heard “150 world-class experts” with her parliamentary colleagues. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA She warns that disinformation is “only the visible part of the iceberg.” Russia uses “many instruments” in the EU.

“Useful agents” for Putin: Russia does not distinguish between left- and right-wing radicals

“The most dangerous thing is Russia’s very sophisticated access to Telegram, to TikTok,” said Kalniete. “Agents who were caught in the Baltic states were probably recruited there, at very low cost.” The task of such actors is to spread a “feeling of insecurity and instability.” The Latvian referred, for example, to the throwing of a Molotov cocktail at the Occupation Museum in Riga in February or an attack on the car of the Estonian Interior Minister in 2023. The Estonian domestic intelligence service ISS suspects an order from Russia behind the latter. In the case from Riga, the trail led According to reports into a prison – and to the messaging service Telegram.

Another variant is pro-Russian propaganda: After the banishment of RussiaToday and sputnik Russia has increased its budget from the EU to 400 million euros. And the Kremlin also finds “useful agents” in politics.

“They do not differentiate between the radical left and the right,” Kalniete explained. All forces that want to “displace the democratic center and stability” are serving Russia. This can be done “for a fee” – or simply because of useful beliefs. In January, Kalniete warned in an open letter that there were several spies in the EU Parliament: MPs who “knowingly serve Russia’s interests.” At that time, allegations against the Latvian politician Tatjana Zdanoka were made public. She is said to have worked with Putin’s secret service, the FSB.

Russia, China, Iran exert influence: EU “dramatically unprepared”

Right-wing populist forces are banned from direct influence in the EU Parliament by a firewall, said Kalniete. However, she is concerned that in many member states extreme politicians and forces such as the Dutchman Geert Wilders or the Vox in Spain are on the rise. This proves that right-wing phrases resonate with voters, “even if they are hollow”. The French election also shows that the Ukraine War influence on politics in the EU.

The EU is “dramatically unprepared” for external influence. The problem is well known: “We live in times of hybrid warfare,” said Austrian European politician Lukas Mandl (ÖVP) IPPEN.MEDIA by the end of 2022. According to Kalniete, China is an even bigger “player” than Russia when it comes to exerting influence; Iran is also active. “We are not devoting enough human and financial resources to this,” she warned. However, one thing in particular can help against Putin’s “agents”: “Systematically making these cases public. We must create awareness that this is a permanent danger.” (fn)