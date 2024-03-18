Waste tankers full of Russian oil shuttle between Russia and Turkey. They are poorly maintained, uninsured and subject to Western sanctions. But along the way, these shadow ships refuel in Zeeland, discovered investigative journalist Karlijn Kuijpers. Why does the Netherlands allow this?

Guest: Karlijn Kuijpers Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Suzan Yücel Edit: Bass van Win Photo: Wouter van Vooren