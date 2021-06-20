This is an atypical long weekend. Actually gather two different holidays although one of them goes unnoticed because it falls on a Sunday. It is the day on which the death of General Manuel Belgrano is commemorated. A holiday that does not run, as it was done with the one that remembers the death of General Martín Miguel de Güemes, which was on June 17 but moved to this Monday. A Monday when public services will have a schedule similar to a Sunday.

For example, the subway will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the schedule of the last train on each line. The trains will also run on a Sunday schedule.

The utility schedule

The City Government announced how the services will work during the holiday this Monday, June 21.

Hospitals: the guards, the SAME and the Febrile Emergency Units will work. Also the DetectAR device of the Teatro Colón (from 8.30 to 14)

Schools will be closed. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Cemeteries: Burials in the Chacarita, Flores, Recoleta Cemeteries and the entrance of the deceased to the Crematorium of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be carried out from 7.30 to 15 at destination, receiving the last procedure at 2 p.m. and starting the last burial at 2.30 p.m. .

Government Administration of Public Revenues and General Revenue Directorate: closed.

Communal Headquarters: closed.

Civil registration: Will remain closed. Only the death guard will operate from 9 to 12.

Residue recolection: the service will work as usual.



Trash collection will be done as normal. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Parking lot: It will be allowed to park on the avenues and streets where it is prohibited to do so on business days from 7 to 21. It will not be allowed to park on avenues or streets where it is prohibited 24 hours. The metered parking it will not be valid.

On the ramps, sidewalks, ochavas, garages, bus stops, streets of coexistence, spaces reserved for people with disabilities, spaces reserved for clinics and hospitals and loading and unloading drawers, the prohibition of parking for 24 hours continues to apply. What’s more There will be no restriction of entry to the Center and pedestrian courts. More information: parking.gob.ar.

Subways and Premetro: The service will operate on a Sunday schedule, that is, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on the schedule of the last train on each line. The formations only stop at the headwaters, at the stations where combinations are made, the transfer stations or those close to essential care centers for this pandemic, such as the Faculty of Medicine (line D) or Caseros (line H).

Ecobici: Users will have the options of the Holiday Pass ($ 150, four trips per day of up to 60 minutes), or the Recreational Pass, which is per single trip ($ 70, one trip in the day of 30 minutes).



The Ecobici system can be used with the holiday or recreational pass.

Tolls: They will operate normally, taking the weekend schedule as peak time, that is, from 11 am to 3 pm towards the Province and from 5 pm to 9 pm towards the Center.

Driver’s license registration, Roca headquarters: closed.

Learning track: closed.

Vehicle Technical Verification: all seven floors will be closed.

Directorate General of Infractions: closed.

City Police and Fire Department + Emergencies Line 911; Logistics, Civil Defense and Auxiliary Guard; and Emergencies + Line 103: active guards 24 hours.

Parks: The Ecological Reserve and the Botanical Garden will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Ecopark will also be open.



The Costanerta Sur Ecological Reserve will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museums: the Fernández Blanco, the Larreta, the Moderno and the Sívori will be open from 11 to 20. More information: www.buenosaires.gob.ar/museos.

Public libraries: closed.

Theaters dependent on the GCBA: The Buenos Aires Theater Complex and the San Martín Cultural Center will be closed. The 25 de Mayo Cultural Center will only open at 7 p.m. for a film screening. The Colón Theater will be open only for DetectAR). And the Usina del Arte will also open, but as a vaccination center.

NS