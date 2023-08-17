From September, e-scooters will no longer be available for rental in Paris. It is also being discussed in German cities like Frankfurt. The providers of e-scooters see their business threatened.

Parked carelessly: straight lines were obviously important to the architect, but order was irrelevant to the scooter tenants. Image: Laila Sieber

Matteo Salvini wants to clean up in Italy. No more chaos, no compliance with the rules, no more wild driving. In Italy, of all places, the country of anarchism on asphalt, where blinking is considered an irritation, honking is a requirement and every place is a potential parking space. He finally wanted to “create a bit of order,” said the Italian transport minister at the end of June.

His solution: Stricter rules for e-scooters. A planned reform of the road traffic regulations stipulates, for example, that e-scooter drivers will have to wear a helmet in the future, should take out extra insurance and that it is generally forbidden to park the electric scooters on the sidewalk. After all, they are still allowed. In Paris, on the other hand, rentable e-scooters are to disappear completely from September 1st, as a result of a citizen survey. Although only 7.5 percent of Parisians took part, the mayor feels bound by it – especially since the result corresponds to her wishes.