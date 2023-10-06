For twenty years he has been a leading professor of clinical psychology at three Dutch universities, loved by colleagues for his knowledge and charming appearance. This year, Professor H. (51) must leave Utrecht University due to sexual misconduct. The university does not want to say exactly what this means, so students, colleagues and PhD candidates are now speaking out. “He said, ‘I want to smell you.’”
