Within the early 2000s, after I simply got here to the primary place of my job, there have been quite a lot of discussions in regards to the benefits and downsides of Vladimir Putin as the brand new president of the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, many interlocutors agreed that solely three classes of individuals have the life expertise, depth of preparation and ethical and psychological qualities crucial for efficient administration of the hostile atmosphere that Russia was: operational intelligence officers, profitable businessmen with ups and downs behind them, and profitable representatives of prison gangs who’ve been in jail for a few years. Thus, the alliance of the previous KGB officer Putin and the previous thief and prisoner Yevgeny Prigozhin appears fairly natural. Particularly contemplating their work in a single metropolis – St. Petersburg. As natural because the tandem of Putin and Yanukovych might have been, who “as a teen” additionally managed to go to locations not so distant.

Now Prigogine doesn’t want to speak with journalists, as he owns his personal media group referred to as “Patriot”

The very fact of shut cooperation between Vladimir Putin and the chief of the Tambov organized prison group Vladimir Barsukov (Kumarin) is well-known. One in all Putin’s closest associates, his former bodyguard, and now the top of the Nationwide Guard, Viktor Zolotov, used to shine in some photographs with Barsukov.

Vladimir Barsukov. Photograph: TASS

Radio Liberty, in flip, writes that the previous prisoner Prigozhin and Zolotov developed relationship, in all probability even earlier than they turned intently acquainted with Putin. Apparently, the explanation was the proximity of each to the prison sphere of St. Petersburg.

For a very long time, after Prigozhin had turn into generally known as “Putin’s chef”, journalists complained that the previous prisoner didn’t need to give an interview. Though it was of appreciable curiosity to free media.

Nevertheless, the St. Petersburg version Gorod 812 managed to interview him, through which Prigozhin didn’t deny himself the pleasure of getting his “quarter-hour of fame”. Since then, that interview has been actively unfold over completely different media platforms for quotes. Though not so way back, Prigogine repeated this expertise with the identical publication.

Nevertheless, he now has no want to speak with journalists, as he now owns his personal media group referred to as Patriot, whose central media outlet is the RIA FAN web site, which is blocked by Ukrainian suppliers.

Now the scheme of Prigozhin’s media presence may be very easy. The press service of the Harmony firm, which belongs to Prigozhin, communicates with journalists completely via its VKontakte public, the place it publishes all (or virtually all) written requests from journalists together with their responses to them.

Prigozhin with Putin throughout a go to by the President of Russia to the Harmony meals manufacturing facility. Photograph: RIA Novosti

RIA FAN and different web sites of the Prigogine pool reprint this data on their pages. Sometimes, some Telegram channels are linked to this course of, that are below the overall management of Alexei Gromov, the “tsar” of Russian propaganda. In accordance with rumors, Gromov additionally lobbied for Prigozhin’s initiatives earlier than Vladimir Putin. Particularly, people who relate to the media. For instance, the infamous Web Analysis Company LLC, or within the frequent individuals “Olginskaya Troll Manufacturing facility”.

Apparently, the important thing Russian political Telegram channel Nezygar additionally has one thing to do with Prigozhin. In accordance with an investigation by the Russian opposition newspaper Proekt.Media, Nezygar can be managed by Gromov. Through the election marketing campaign within the 2019 Russian native elections, this channel was seen actively opposing Alexander Beglov in his want to be elected governor of St. Petersburg. Basically, the important thing nameless political media didn’t pay a lot consideration to the problems of St. Petersburg.

Prigogine even turned a defendant in a particular operation

The very fact is that Prigozhin has repeatedly acknowledged that he’s not a stranger to Governor Beglov. Certainly, in keeping with Prigozhin himself, it was Beglov who gave a begin in life to his “meals enterprise” on budgetary funds, presenting the Prigozhin mission within the Kremlin.

On July 10 of this yr, the Meeting Telegram channel wrote that an entire staff of Prigozhin’s political scientists labored for the interim governor Beglov. Though after Beglov was elected, they quarreled with Prigozhin.

Alexander Beglov. Photograph: “Petersburg Diary”

Beglov ran for a similar put up, however with out the interim prefix. By settlement with the Kremlin, after all. However, as we all know, the Kremlin may be very completely different. And, apparently, the plans of the Kovalchuk and Rotenberg for improvement initiatives within the northern Russian capital have been radically completely different …

The identical Gromov’s “Nezygar” actively “soaked” Beglov for six months, publishing grime and crap about him. And Prigozhin even turned a defendant in a particular operation. Nezigar revealed images of exterior surveillance of Navalny, through which the latter is getting into the constructing of the Sokos Lodge in St. Petersburg. In the identical place a minute later, Yevgeny Prigozhin was photographed.

Later, workers of the File Heart of Mikhail Khodorkovsky of their investigation of the homicide of journalists within the Central African Republic (CAR) reported that, in keeping with the hacked correspondence of Prigozhin’s subordinates, the entire story was rigged to discredit Navalny.

However Prigozhin’s empire determined to strike again. In early August this yr, the publication of the Prigozhin media group Patriot revealed paperwork of political strategists about discrediting the opposition throughout the governor’s marketing campaign in St. Petersburg in 2019, through which the pro-government candidate Alexander Beglov received.

The paperwork have been an archive of references created by PR specialists. On the finish of July, the File middle of Mikhail Khodorkovsky revealed an announcement: analysts had at their disposal paperwork from the political expertise headquarters of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, from which it follows that he actively interfered within the Russian elections.

In distinction, the Prigozhin media revealed a fairy story that their alleged brokers allegedly infiltrated the editorial workplace of Khodorkovsky’s File Heart and stole paperwork from him with the intention to publish them on their media platforms. Recursion of lies in all its glory.

Sources of the Russian opposition publication Znak.com declare that the explanation for such a candidature on the a part of Prigozhin is that his individuals provided Beglov to repay the companies of political strategists by permitting Prigozhin’s constructions to “gentle up” price range cash within the waste disposal market in St. Petersburg. Nevertheless, somebody has already taken this section. Due to this fact, Prigozhin determined to take revenge on Beglov.

Kandibober didn’t assist Prigozhin with the publication of the leaks on his websites, and yet one more investigation by the File Heart, devoted to the interference of the particular person concerned within the Russian elections, was revealed anyway.

Most fascinating, nonetheless, is his relationship with Alexei Navalny, which took on the character of a public battle in current weeks earlier than the poisoning of the chief of the Russian opposition with Novichok poison. The German authorities have already reported that Navalny was poisoned with a substance comparable in composition to the Novichok poisoning agent with regards to the Charite clinic the place Navalny is situated.

In accordance with Navalny, the kindergarten epidemic was brought on by the poor high quality of the merchandise provided to Prigozhin’s firm.

The very fact is that a while in the past Navalny and his colleague on the Anti-Corruption Basis (FBK) Lyubov Sobol revealed an investigation about child meals, which is being carried out for budgetary cash by constructions affiliated with Prigozhin.

In December 2018, an outbreak of dysentery and shigellosis in kindergartens was recorded in Moscow. In accordance with Navalny, the epidemic was brought on by the poor high quality of the merchandise provided to the kindergartens of Prigozhin’s Vito-1 and Harmony.

The Moskovsky Shkolnik firm (which denies any ties with Prigozhin), in addition to Prigozhin’s Harmony firm, filed a lawsuit towards FBK. True, later Prigozhin formally “purchased out” the rights to say compensation for reputational injury in relation to Navalny and from “Moscow schoolboy”.

In actual fact, it was Navalny who pressured Prigozhin to turn into a public particular person. Now the previous prisoner, who prevented journalists, is distributing caustic feedback to the precise and left. Solely within the context of the poisoning of the oppositionist, he gave a few dozen interviews, that are extensively disseminated by the Russian-language media.

See additionally: Russia stated that Western intelligence companies poisoned Navalny: the US is in shock, Europe is considering sanctions

A yr in the past, a Russian courtroom dominated to recuperate from Navalny and Sobol about 88 million rubles for allegedly canceled contracts with baby poisoners after an investigation by FBK. It was the precise to say this debt that Prigozhin purchased. However it’s apparent that Navalny’s media offensive towards the kid poisoners was simply unfolding. Furthermore, FBK legal professionals represented the households of the injured kids within the courts.

That is what might have motivated the bodily elimination of Navalny. And the whole media hype that Prigozhin raises about his feedback on Navalny ought to, in keeping with his political strategists, divert suspicion from him.

A technique or one other, in the mean time so much is determined by Berlin, as a result of there’s merely no hope for elementary justice for Navalny.

Allow us to remind you that NATO held an emergency assembly on the poisoning of Russian opposition chief Alexei Navalny and stated they didn’t doubt the proof of German consultants about using Novichok poison.

1438

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter