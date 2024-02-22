Putin called Biden's insult to him an adequate reaction to his words

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the harsh remarks of American leader Joe Biden against him. According to the head of state, such a reaction from Biden only proves that he is right and is adequate.

Biden spoke about Putin at a private event for donors to raise money for his re-election campaign. The American leader used the phrase crazy SOB (“crazy son of a bitch”) to address his Russian colleague.

Putin, reacting To this, he suggested that the reason for such harsh statements were words about the head of the White House that was more preferable for Moscow – namely, Biden.

Judging by what he just said, I am absolutely right. Because this is an adequate reaction to what was said on my part… He cannot tell me: “Volodya, well done, thank you, you helped me a lot.” Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia See also "Meteorology" warns of low horizontal visibility

The president recalled saying that Russia would prefer Biden as president of the United States to former head of state Donald Trump. “As I said then, I still think and can repeat: Biden,” Putin concluded.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

In Russia, Biden's words about Putin were called boorish

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that such statements are a huge disgrace for the United States itself. “Boorish statements from the mouth of the US head of state are unlikely to somehow offend the head of another state, especially President Putin,” he said. The Kremlin representative added that Biden, for the sake of the internal political interests of his country, is playing the image of a “Hollywood cowboy.”

In turn, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova explained that Biden’s insult was related to his work for the American audience in the run-up to the elections. At the same time, in her opinion, one of the world’s politicians should not speak like that about another.

Biden has insulted Putin before

In 2023, the American president called Putin a dictator. In a speech at a fundraiser for his campaign at a Broadway theater in New York, Biden said he “will not side with dictators like Putin.” At the same time, the Russian leader has already responded to such words with the saying “whoever calls you names is called that way.”

In March 2022, Biden also made insulting remarks about Putin, calling him a “butcher.” Later, US State Department Energy Security Advisor Amos Hawksteen explained the insults as emotional.